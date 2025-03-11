The life of one of hit reality TV series Ghost Adventures' stars almost turned into a daunting true-crime story. This week, TMZ reported that Aaron Goodwin's life was in jeopardy and he didn't even know about it. The worst of all, the person who was allegedly plotting to kill him was... his wife, Victoria Goodwin. The woman was arrested last Thursday (March 6) and booked on two charges — soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder — and the investigation is ongoing. Victoria is expected to make a court appearance today.

The investigation began when police in Florida reported that they found a text-message exchange between Victoria and an inmate from a prison inside the state. According to the police, back in October she set aside $11.5K to pay the inmate and agreed to an upfront payment of $2,500. Police is working with the assumption that she wanted out of the three-year marriage, but not in the traditional way. TMZ also reported that in one of the text messages, Victoria questioned her own humanity, writing:

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

In order to get the job done, Victoria allegedly provided filming locations, dates and schedules for Ghost Adventures, a show that Aaron has been a part of for sixteen years. The crew was filming in California at the time. Even though Aaron is very much alive, the text messages reports suggest that Victoria allegedly came dangerously close to ending his life. Another set of texts reads:

"He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

Aaron Goodwin Was "Blindsided" By The Harrowing News

While Aaron is understandably in shock at the news, he talked briefly with TMZ and stated that he "thought he was in a happy marriage" and feels "blindsided and devastated" by the news. Aaron's co-star Zak Bagans called it "an emotional time" for his onscreen partner and stated that he's trying to give his friend love and support.

Victoria is reportedly being held on $100K bail and is still in custody. The police reported that she admitted they were having marital problems but denied wanting to have him killed, and stated that she did not remember sending any messages about committing the crime. As for the money transactions, Victoria reportedly stated that "she thought the money was for cell phones" (per TMZ).

Ghost Adventures is currently on hiatus, and chances are that Aaron and his team were filming Season 27. Recently, Zak Bagans took to social media to announce that the supernatural reality series has not been canceled. The target of the next season is reportedly the Poltergeist house, which is believed to be haunted. He told TMZ that "the fact there has been at least two deaths and the house was used extensively for a film with a very notorious curse attached to it does call for an investigation to see if the new owner's claims can be substantiated with paranormal evidence through the use of scientific equipment."

Stay tuned to Collider to find out more news about the Goodwin case and Ghost Adventures as soon as it is announced.

Source: TMZ, People