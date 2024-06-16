The Big Picture Ghost Adventures explores haunted locations with high-tech gadgets to capture evidence of paranormal activity.

The infamous Cecil Hotel's dark past includes mysterious deaths, serial killers staying there, and tragic disappearances.

Host Zak Bagans believes that the hotel is "saturated with dark energies" which influence those who stay there.

Ghost Adventures is a paranormal reality show that features ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley, who investigate a new haunted location in each episode. For over a decade, Ghost Adventures has entertained the audience with the show’s mix of ghost hunting and historical deep dives. As far as the format of the show goes, every episode begins with a tour of the haunted location as the team learns about its history. The ghost hunters then identify paranormal activity hotspots and use their range of high-tech gadgets to try and capture evidence. Once they have all the recordings, the crew sits down to analyze their findings and give the verdict on whether the location is haunted.

Over 25 seasons of the show, the team has reported evidence of spirit possessions, sudden changes in temperature, unexplained noises, and even apparitions. And that’s not all! Bagans has claimed that he was possessed while they were investigating in Preston Castle and Poveglia Island episodes. On the other hand, Groff and Goodwin have experienced “dark energies” taking over them in several episodes. But one of the most spine-chilling episodes is the Season 21 two-hour special titled “Cecil Hotel.” In this episode, the crew spends a night at the infamous hotel, marking the first time Cecil was investigated for paranormal activity. What makes this episode particularly harrowing is not just the paranormal encounters the team faces, but the deeply sinister history of the Cecil Hotel itself.

Many Mysterious Deaths Took Place at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles

The Cecil Hotel was originally constructed in 1924 and was meant to be a middle-class hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Sadly, though, five years into its opening, the Great Depression hit. While the Cecil was fairly popular through the 1940s, the hotel started experiencing a decline when its surrounding area, famously known as Skid Row, started becoming populated with homeless individuals. At its peak, up to 10,000 homeless individuals were living around it within a four-mile radius. But that’s not what led to the downfall of the place. The reputation of the Cecil has been permanently tainted after at least 16 sudden or unexplained deaths that have occurred in and around the hotel, as reported by The Independent. The first incident occurred in 1931 when a guest named W. K. Norton checked into the hotel and died in his room after ingesting poison capsules.

However, that’s unfortunately not the end of it. Throughout the '40s and the '50s, Cecil was nicknamed "The Suicide" because of the series of suicides that took place there. The next chilling death came in 1964 when retired telephone operator Pigeon Goldie Osgood was found stabbed to death in her room. Osgood was a long-term guest at the hotel and her murder came as a huge shock to the employees. A man named Jacques B. Ehlinger was initially charged with her murder after being seen covered in blood near the hotel. But he was later cleared, which means that Osgood’s murder remains unsolved to this day.

Multiple Serial Killers Took Up Residence at the Cecil Hotel

Image via Discovery+

But the hotel isn’t just famous for its string of suicides and unexplained deaths. In the 1980s, the place was used as a temporary residence for the notorious serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as the "Night Stalker." Ramirez stayed at the Cecil for a few weeks, during which he committed many of his infamous crimes. In the 2021 Netflix documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, a former hotel clerk revealed that Ramirez would strip off his bloody clothes in the alley outside the hotel before sneaking back to his room in blood-stained underwear. The criminal was finally exposed when a few Los Angeles residents spotted him attempting to steal a car and detained him until the police arrived.

That brings us to the second serial killer who made Cecil his home, Jack Unterweger. In the Ghost Adventures special, the team actually explores the very room Unterweger stayed in and murdered his victims. Unterweger was a journalist at the time of his crimes; he reportedly used this position to shadow LAPD officers and gained insights into their investigative process to avoid getting caught. During his time at the Cecil, he targeted and murdered at least three sex workers before eventually getting caught and being sentenced to life imprisonment, where he died by suicide.

'Ghost Hunters' Zak Bagans Wanted To Visit the Cecil Hotel for a While

Close

Known for his fascination with the darker sides of this world, in the episode, Bagans explains how the Cecil Hotel has been on his list for a long time. The ghost hunter talked about his belief in the fact that Ramirez was possessed by a spirit in the hotel, which explains why he committed those crimes. Bagans claims that Cecil is “saturated with dark energies,” partly due to Ramirez’s rituals. To make things scarier, Bagans also suggests that there’s something supernatural about the very ground on which the hotel stands. While the ghost hunters were exploring Unterweger’s room, the faucet in the bathroom suddenly turned on and off by itself. That was enough for Bagans to believe that his hunch about the serial killer being possessed was right. Later on, in an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, the ghost hunter talked about his experience with dark energy at the hotel in the following words:

“The number of suicides and jumping deaths — there's just an overall powerful nuclear reactor of dark, dark uncomfortable energy that just permeates that building. There are not many places like that in the entire country. It’s as if the dead still resides there and the spirits there cause a lot of bad things to occur to you and your mindset.”

The Tragic Death of Elisa Lam Is the Cecil's Most Recent Tragedy

Image via Discovery+

During their two-night investigation, the team also retraced Elisa Lam's steps. Lam was a Canadian student who suddenly disappeared while staying at the hotel back in 2013; the event is detailed in the Netflix documentary Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and inspired the events of the found footage film Followed. Surveillance footage from one of the hotel’s cameras showed Lam behaving erratically in the hotel’s elevator, as if someone was following and threatening her. However, the footage did not feature anyone other than Lam. 18 days after her disappearance, Lam’s body was discovered in a water tank on the roof of the hotel. The investigation of the tank happened after guests started complaining about the odd taste and low pressure of the water at the hotel, as reported by CNN.

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled her death as an accident due to drowning, with bipolar disorder being a significant factor behind her odd behavior. But the ghost hunters on the show had a different theory. In an interview with People, Bagans expressed that Lam’s death is what really drew him to the hotel. He believes that, just like Ramirez, she was also influenced by some kind of dark entity, and that’s what the team set out to explore in this episode. His belief in the theory was strengthened when the team walked out of the hotel with unexplained scratches on their bodies, among other physical afflictions.

Therefore, Ghost Adventures' Season 25 episode, “Cecil Hotel,” stands out from the rest not just for the intense paranormal encounters the team experienced, but also because of the hotel’s dark past. The events that have taken place at the Cecil Hotel add a whole new layer of horror to this episode, reminding the audience that while there are episodes like “Goatman’s Bridge” or “The Island of the Dolls” that are disturbing and creepy, episodes like the “Cecil Hotel” or “Letchworth Village” are particularly scary because of their deep, dark history.

Ghost Adventures are available to stream on Discovery+ in the U.S.

