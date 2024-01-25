The Big Picture Ghost Face: The Game allows players to uncover the killer at a drive-in theater, with twists that make the game extra haunting.

The game features nine versions of the Ghost Face killer, including the classic white mask and "Chrome Face."

While the future of the Scream franchise is uncertain, expansions like Ghost Face: The Game keep the spirit of the series alive.

It has been a rocky time to be a Scream fan. With star, Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 and Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon leaving the project, the future of the franchise has been looking pretty bleak. However, what casual moviegoers might not know is that the Ghost Face brand pre-preexisted the original Scream film by five years and has a scary life all its own outside the popular slasher series. Created by Fun World, the iconic killer started as just a simple spooky Halloween mask with the brand exploding once Scream debuted in 1996. Now various versions of the Ghost Face killer have been unleashed in a new board game from the aptly named Stop The Killer Games.

"Everybody's a Suspect!"

Close

Ghost Face: The Game takes place in a small Pennsylvania town's drive-in movie theater after someone has taken on the Ghost Face mantle and started killing the local residents. With up to four players, it’s your job to find out who is under the deadly mask, stopping them before they kill everyone at the drive-in triple-feature. That might sound simple enough, but various twists to this whodunit mystery make the game extra haunting. One of which is that you have no idea if you're the killer or not at first. There is one space on the board that allows you to find out if you’re one of the Ghost Faces. If that’s the case, your objective changes to a bloodthirsty killing spree. There can be up to three killers in any given game, so just like in the movies: “Everybody’s a suspect!”

There are nine Ghost Faces in total, from the classic white mask to the “Chrome Face,” which gained popularity in Scream (2022). The game also includes a double-sided board featuring original artwork, a 16-page game guide, a collectible poster and sticker, and many more scary goodies for horror fans to sink their teeth into. Stop The Killer Games have become genre pros at this point as they’ve previously released Halloween II: The Game and My Bloody Valentine: The Game. This may not be the first Ghost Face-centric game to be made, as Funko released Scream: The Game last year, but from start to finish, this looks like a much more involved and time-consuming thrill ride in comparison.

The Future of ‘Scream’ Is Up in the Air

Over the last couple of years, Scream was an unlikely success story in the horror community. After eleven years away, Ghost Face returned to the big screen alongside Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and a new lovable generation of potential suspects. Scream (2022) was a success because it was a scary-good love letter to the franchise and Wes Craven while also ushering in a bright future. That future was brilliantly expanded upon with the new “Core 4” taking center stage in last year’s smash hit Scream VI. Arguably the best sequel in the franchise, it took Ghost Face to new terrorizing heights which made the wait for Scream 7 that much more grueling.

However, all that anticipation was shattered when the shocking firing of Barrera happened in late 2023. That caused a massive ripple effect felt throughout the entire franchise. Due to this, questions about Campbell returning to the franchise started flooding the internet as fans speculated where Scream could go without Barrera and Ortega. Should the franchise finally die? Should it be completely rebooted? There's still a lot that needs to be answered, but at least companies like Stop The Killer Games are keeping the spirit of the series alive in the meantime.

While we wait for horror fans’ questions to be answered, you can order your copy of Ghost Face: The Game for $69 USD. See the trailer for the latest installment in the Scream franchise below and head over to Paramount+ to rewatch the slasher series to your heart's content.

Watch on Paramount+