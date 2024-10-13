When it comes to horror icons, there’s no slasher villain as famous as Ghost Face. The popular Halloween mask became synonymous with the spooky season because of the 1996 classic Scream. The Wes Craven directed film would start a new era of teen-centric slashers, which also opened the door for more sequels and merchandising opportunities. Over the last three decades, Ghost Face has been seen on a scream-worthy number of T-shirts, has had multiple Funko Pop collections and his own line of action figures. Now, as fans eagerly await Scream 7, Youtooz has unveiled their latest figures centered around this movie-loving masked killer.

There are two new Ghost Face figures in Youtooz’s Scream collection. The first one is “Ghost Face Lounging”. This features the title villain kicking back on a reclining chair in costume talking on the phone with their knife at the ready. The mask is even illuminated like Ghost Face is actually watching TV. The other figure is “Lights Out Ghost Face”. This recreates the iconic scene in the original film where they kill Tatum with a garage door. Ghost Face is reaching for the lights with a bloody knife in his hands as the familiar looking backdrop of yellow wallpaper and the garage house door are seen behind them. This figure will be 4.9-inches-tall while Ghost Face Lounging sits at 4.1-inches-tall. Both figures are $29.99 USD.

When Does ‘Scream 7’ Release?

Close

After a very troubling road the franchise was put on late last year, Scream 7 is set to debut in theaters on February 27, 2026. That’s just about a year and a half away, but it’s lined up to kick off the franchise’s 30th anniversary that year. Neve Campbell is set to return as Sidney Prescott after not appearing in Scream VI last year. We don’t know what the plot will center around yet, but Campbell isn’t the only familiar face in Scream 7. The franchise’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who also wrote Scream 2 and Scream 4, will be directing the film. Two key stars not returning to the project are Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The former of whom was fired by Spyglass in a shocking move last year.

Where Can You Stream ‘Scream’?

The first four Scream films are currently streaming on Max, while Scream (2022) and Scream VI are scaring fans over on Paramount+. The trailer for the original film can be seen below. Before your next Scream marathon, you can pre-order Youtooz’s new Ghost Face figures on their website. They’re set to ship between April 1 and April 30, 2025.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

Watch on Max