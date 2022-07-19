Over the last two decades we have had an abundance of paranormal reality TV shows thanks to popular hits like Ghost Hunters. However, one of the more zany series to come out of this craze was Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural, which was hosted by Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. The hit series ran for seven seasons before ending last year, but fear not, everyone's favorite Ghoul Boys are almost back in their new paranormal series Ghost Files. The series is set to premiere this September, just in time for the spooky season, and this lovable ghost hunting duo have just given fans a first look at the series’ premiere.

The 10-minute sneak peek takes fans back to Waverly Hills Sanatorium and quickly reintroduces us to Bergara and Madej’s irresistible banter. This is the same footage that was shown at VidCon just last month, and it brings back the now classic set up of Bergara going into a dark scary location alone. However, there’s a bit of a twist in this new show. In the video we see Madej hiding a walkie talkie for Bergara to find before he investigates alone. Waverly Hills is one of the most reportedly haunted places in the United States, so that is not for the faint of heart. As fans would know, Bergara is the believer of the group with Madej’s skeptical approach always making the pair humorously butt heads. There were countless laugh-out-loud moments throughout Unsolved’s run between the two and their conflicting beliefs. This new series appears to be more of the glorious same.

Ghost Files really does feel like the literal spiritual successor to Unsolved in the way it balances its humor and actual informative method. That was the brilliance of the original series, which found a unique way to make humor of their absurd situations without disrespecting both the paranormal field and the location they were in. The amount of time and research they put into each episode was very impressive as well. When you add the effortless chemistry that both Bergara and Madeji share, the two have created some of the most entertaining content you will ever watch.

Image via Watcher

At the end of the video, the pair also added that there will be an aftershow just like with Unsolved, called Debrief. If it’s anything like the previous iteration Postmortem, fans are in for a real hilarious treat. Ghost Files will be premiering this September on the Watcher YouTube channel. While we wait for the Ghoul Boys to make a haunting comeback, you can watch the full preview of Ghost Files down below.