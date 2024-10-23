We’re currently in the heart of the spooky season. That means it's the perfect time to watch all your favorite horror movies and TV shows. On the reality side of the haunting equation, paranormal series like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures have become extremely popular over the last two decades. However, when it comes to paranormal comedies, no one has done it better than Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. The ghost hunting dynamic duo have brought their investigative talents to their latest series Ghost Files, which just premiered its third season in September. Now, as fans continue their countdown to Halloween, the Watcher channel has renewed Ghost Files for Season 4.

The announcement came via the various Watcher social media pages in a video where Bergara shared the news while also asking fans for any paranormal evidence in the New Orleans and Southern California area. One of the big hooks for the show has been Ghost File’s integration of fan submitted evidence that's used to help further their investigations. It's also another avenue where Bergara (the believer) and Madej (the skeptic) bicker about their submission’s validity. The show began its third season last month on Watcher’s new subscription service before premiering on their YouTube earlier this month. For their YouTube schedule, the six-episode season is on a bi-weekly schedule until Friday, December 20th. Each episode’s Debrief companion episode will debut the following week when there's not a new investigation. This is where Bergara and Madej break down the previous week's investigation with fan submitted questions.

There's Nothing Stopping The Ghoul Boys

Since their previous two series, BuzzFeed Unsolved: Paranormal and BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime, Bergara and Madej have been one of the more well known names in the ghost hunting space. This was thanks to their more comedic approach and their bubbly, fun chemistry. They were able to stand out in a crowded market for seven seasons before creating their own YouTube channel and company, Watcher, where their new series Ghost Files was their main headline. While in the same vein as BuzzFeed Unsolved, Ghost Files allowed the pair to refine both their comedic talent and investigative prowess with a whole new batch of technology to answer the question, are ghosts real? Regardless, it usually leads to Madej humorously shaking his head in denial.

Where Can You Watch ‘Ghost Files’?

You can currently watch the first two seasons of Ghost Files and catch up on Season 3’s premiere currently on Watcher’s YouTube channel. You can also subscribe to Watcher’s streaming service where the first half of Season 3 (three episodes) is already up. This is alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes content only found on their streamer.