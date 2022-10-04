Even though it's just the beginning of October, horror fans have already consumed a lot of sweet treats this Halloween season. This includes the new series Ghost Files, which sees the return of fan-favorite paranormal investigators Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej after their previous series Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural ended last year. Even though we are only two episodes into the new series, Ghost Files is already a hit, and now it's been announced that the ghost hunting series is already coming back for Season 2.

The announcement was made on the official Watcher Twitter page by Bergara and Madej. In the post they thanked their fans for the “overwhelming support”. The pair also requested viewer submitted evidence in the Orlando, Florida area, so it could potentially be featured in a Season 2 episode. That’s when the exciting news became a reality. The way the new series’ interacts with its audience has been one of the unique hooks of Ghost Files. While the pair are investigating a spooky location they also take into account the past evidence that was captured by fans of the series. The fan-submitted evidence is intercut with the actual investigation as Bergara and Madej try to recreate, debunk, or prove the validity of what they were sent.

In just two episodes the paranormal community feels whole again with Ghost Files. Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural was not only one of the funniest shows around, it was one of the more informative paranormal shows on the market. That wonderfully entertaining balance continues in Ghost Files. So far Bergara and Madej have returned to Waverly Hills Sanatorium and confronted ghouls on Alcatraz Island. The pair have upped their investigative game since we last saw them, using a handful of new investigative tools and techniques that have gotten some chilling results. However, the one thing that hasn’t changed is Bergara and Madej’s gut busting banter. Their dynamic/struggle of being a believer and skeptic trying to work out their differences as they make fun of each other remains some of the best TV you’ll ever watch. They’re still a breath of fresh air all these years later because most shows involving the paranormal act like ghosts and demons are a proven fact. It’s hard to put into words, but they just have this supernatural chemistry to them.

Ghost Files is currently in the heart of their first season, so that will help us as we anxiously wait for Season 2. The first two episodes of the series can currently be seen on Watcher's YouTube channel along with the first episode of the series’ Debrief aftershow. This is where Bergara and Madej answer viewer questions about the latest episode. You can watch Season 2’s announcement video down below. You can also read Collider’s interview with Bergara and Madej where they talk all things Ghost Files.