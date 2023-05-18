In the world of ghost hunting there’s no pair funnier or more enjoyable to watch than Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. The investigators, best known for their hilarious work on Buzzfeed Unsolved, launched their new paranormal series Ghost Files on their YouTube channel Watcher late last year. Season 1 wrapped up in December, but Season 2 is already on the way. To make the wait in between seasons a bit less spooky, Watcher has released the blooper reel for Season 1, and it’s just as gut-busting as you would imagine.

Laughing In-Between the Scares

The 12-minute video highlights the behind-the-scenes antics that fans never saw. This includes some on-location dancing, Bergara struggling to read his lines with a straight face, and Madej examining some of their haunting locations’ grosser oddities. One moment, in particular, had Madej smelling a mysterious wet spot. Jacket removal from their desk chairs on set also seemed to be a hysterical problem.

If this blooper reel proves anything it’s how perfect Bergara and Madej are together. In their first six episodes of Ghost Files, the pair have evolved their craft and skill set, but their banter remains the wonderful same. Madej’s still as skeptical as ever and Bergara’s still a true believer which has made the pair the popcorn and butter of the ghost-hunting ecosystem over the years. That delightful snack is also something Madej goes on a funny rant about in the bloopers. Their endlessly gleeful madness doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling and seeing this behind-the-scenes look at how the series is made just makes you appreciate these two lovable investigators even more.

Image via Watcher

RELATED: Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej Are Back on the Hunt In New ‘Mystery Files’ Trailer

The Hunt Continues in Season 2

While Season 1 saw our favorite Ghoul Boys return in grand fashion investigating locations like Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Hobo Hill House, and Alcatraz, Season 2 will include the pair traveling to Hinsdale House in New York and All Saints Asylum in California. Just like last season, Bergara and Madej are using fans' own submitted evidence to help them on their hunt. There’s no premiere date for Season 2 yet, but it’s a safe bet that it will be released before the end of this year. In the meantime, there will be a bonus episode of Ghost Files coming soon, and its sister series Mystery Files debuts its six-episode first season on Friday, May 19.

While fans anxiously wait for more Ghost Files news, you can view Season 1’s blooper reel down below. Season 1 can be watched in its entirety on Watcher’s YouTube channel, and you can read Collider’s latest interview with Bergara and Madej here.