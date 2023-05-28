Ghost hunting often is a profession that’s seen as scary and all things morbid, but not for Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. This lovable pair of investigators had been making people laugh for years on their series Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural, but late last year they debuted their new humorous paranormal series Ghost Files. Season 2 was given the greenlight soon after and now the premiere date for the new season has been unveiled.

Through their company Watcher’s various social media pages, they revealed the ghoulish summer date of August 25, 2023, with a stylish new poster to match. Similar to Season 1’s poster, the image feels like a classic illustrated Nancy Drew cover. Bergara’s trying his best to put on a brave face while Madej’s on the red Ghost Files phone as their next dreadful case is right around the corner. However, the Ghost Files headquarters now appears to be haunted as two ghosts are photobombing their shoot.

Ghoul Boys Are Back

While Ghost Files ushered in a new era for YouTube’s favorite paranormal investigators, Season 1 proved Bergara and Madej haven’t lost their spooky touch. Returning to locations like Waverly Hills Sanatorium, alongside new haunts like Alcatraz Island, the Ghoul Boys used their unmatched wit, updated technology, and skills to re-assert their dominance on the paranormal world. To say Bergara and Madej share some of the best and most hilarious chemistry in the business would be a grave understatement. Whether it’s their skeptic vs true believer mentality, goofball antics, or the effortless way they blend informative investigation with humor, they’ll have you deeply entertained with every passing episode.

Where Can You Watch Ghost Files?

You can catch up on the entirety of Ghost Files Season 1 on Watcher’s YouTube channel before Season 2 this August. Season 2 will consist of six episodes just like Season 1 and feature locations like the Hinsdale House in New York and All Saints Asylum in California. However, if that’s not enough Ghost Files for you, Watcher will have another special announcement on Tuesday, May 30. Until then, you can view the new poster down below and read Collider’s previous interview Bergara and Madej previewing Ghost Files Season 2 here.