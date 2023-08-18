The Big Picture Get ready for more paranormal chaos and laughs in Ghost Files Season 2, with new and scarier locations that will make Bergara want to run for his life.

The chemistry between Bergara and Madej, along with their blend of comedy and informative investigation practices, makes Ghost Files one of the funniest and most entertaining shows around.

Ghost Files Season 2 premieres on Watcher's YouTube channel on Friday, August 25, with longer episodes and accompanying Debrief episodes released bi-weekly. The new release method allows for more content and deeper exploration of the investigations.

It’s almost spooky season which means it’s time to start catching up on all your favorite paranormal shows. This includes Watcher’s Ghost Files hosted by Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. Thankfully, for all you fellow Ghoul Boys and Girls out there, Season 2 is right around the haunting corner. With just a week left till the premiere, Ghost File’s just dropped its new trailer for Season 2.

While the trailer itself is just over a minute long Bergara and Madej have loaded it up with a ton of chilling moments that will have you on the floor laughing. As most longtime fans know by now this show, like its predecessor Buzzfeed: Unsolved, is a lot more lighthearted when compared to other similar creepy ventures like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures. There’s never a hilarious dual moment on this series with the Season 2 trailer promising more paranormal chaos, séances, and Madej and Bergara going a little bit nuts themselves from time to time. This season will have new and even scarier locations that are sure to make Bergara want to run for his life.

What Makes Ghost Files So Much Fun?

The reason why Ghost Files Season 1 worked so well was because of its main pair of paranormal investigators. For years Bergara and Madej made audiences die of laughter on Buzzfeed: Unsolved. Their unique quirky chemistry was like no other and the way they blended off the wall comedy with informative investigation practices was next to none. When Ghost Files premiered last year, it continued that pitch perfect formula and then some. Bergara and Madej’s banter has never been better. The nice mix of technology has also been a treat to behold. These Ghoul Boys are much wiser thanks to their many years of investigation and things like the SLS camera which can map out figures in real time have been great additions to Ghost File’s arsenal of equipment. When you add all that together, Ghost File’s has been one of the funniest and purely entertaining shows around. Bergara being the true believer and Madej’s very skeptical mind making fun of his skittish partner-in-crime will never get old.

Image via Watcher

When’s Ghost Files Season 2 Releasing?

Ghost Files Season 2 will be premiering on Watcher’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 25. The season will consist of six bi-weekly episodes every other Friday. The reason for the new release method is that the episodes this season will be much longer then they’ve been in the past and of course each episode will be accompanied by a Debrief episode that will release in the Fridays between episodes. Debriefs will be longer as well. While we all anxiously wait for Ghost Files’ return, you can view Season 2’s new trailer down below. You can also read Collider’s previous interview with Bergara and Madej where they tease Season 2 here.