It’s Halloween and paranormal investigators Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej know a thing or two about scaring people as their show Ghost Files is in the middle of its second season. Now in honor of the spooky season, Watcher has announced that Ghost Files has been renewed for Season 3.

The announcement was made on Watcher’s official social media pages with an image of Bergara and Madej living their best ghost-hunting lives. This news shouldn’t come too much of a surprise as Ghost Files has taken the internet by storm with its hilarious and equally informative take on paranormal investigations. After years of the pair hosting Buzzfeed Unsolved, Bergara and Madej went off on their own to continue the hunt. Over the course of two seasons, it’s the same lovable believer and skeptic duo fans have come to adore, they’re just older and wiser. Madej still needs a whole ton of evidence to prove that ghosts are “real” while Bergara has become braver in his search for the truth.

‘Ghost Files’ Season 2 Is Currently Haunting Us

Image via Watcher

For fans eager for their Ghost Files fix, Season 2 is currently finishing up its chilling run on Watcher’s YouTube channel. The season finale is set to premiere on Friday, November 3 to keep the Halloween season alive while its companion Debrief episode will debut the following week on November 10. This season the Ghoul Boys took a different approach with new episodes premiering every other weekend while Debriefs would fill in the weekends in between. This helped Ghost Files fans savor the flavor this season as time flies when you’re hunting the undead. Even though they’ve been doing this for almost a decade, Bergara and Madej are still the best at what they do. Trying to make it through an episode without dying of laughter should be an Olympic sport at this point.

When Does 'Ghost Files' Season 3 Release?

There’s no release date or window yet for Season 3 as we’re still riding the ghostly high of Season 2, but Bergara and Madej promise more information will come soon. However, that being said, it’s likely that by next Halloween the season will debut. Until then, you can watch the first two seasons as well as Mystery Files Season 1 on Watcher’s YouTube channel. Check out the official renewal announcement below.

