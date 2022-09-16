Halloween season is upon us and all our favorite spooky programming is back. This includes paranormal shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but the new series Ghost Files looks to take horror lovers' hearts later this month. The literal spiritual successor to Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural hosted by Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara premieres on September 23 and, to celebrate, the world’s favorite Ghoul Boys have released a spooky new trailer.

If you're familiar with the structure of Buzzfeed Unsolved you'll feel right at home with this trailer. Madej and Bergara are up to their usual tricks. Throughout the footage we see this charming investigative pair walking through dark corridors in the scariest places on Earth while keeping it light with their now iconic sense of humor and banter. One of the places they'll be returning to in their premiere season is Waverly Hills Sanatorium. The highlights of the trailer include Madej getting ready to kick some ghost butt, various bumps in the night which may include a “ghost fart”, and the pair using new equipment like the SLS camera. This can depict unseen movement as a stick figure and is seen in the trailer showing off a hilarious “dancing ghoul” of some kind.

There have been many great paranormal shows over the years, but there really hasn’t been one quite as unique as Madej and Bergara’s previous series Buzzfeed Unsolved. That extremely fun horror show brilliantly balanced its zany antics with the traditional haunts you would find in a normal ghost series. It was full of nonstop laughs, without disrespecting the case they were trying to solve, and very informative.

That’s mostly thanks to Madej and Bergara’s flawless chemistry. The way the pair bounce off each other is some of the funniest TV you’II ever see. They're Like a lovable old married couple fighting over the fact that one's a skeptic (Madej) and one's a true believer (Bergara). From the looks of this trailer, Ghost Files is keeping the two’s joyful dynamic intact. A dynamic that helped Buzzfeed Unsolved feel balanced and fresh in its investigative approach/style in a never-ending sea of paranormal television. Madej and Bergara have a life to them that few people investigating the undead resonate.

Along with the main Ghost Files’ episodes the series will also feature the aftershow Debrief. This is similar to what the pair did with Buzzfeed Unsolved where they answered fan questions about their latest case. The new paranormal series premieres Friday, September 23 on Watcher’s YouTube channel. To prepare, you can watch the new trailer and the previously released 10 minute sneak peek of Ghost Files down below.