Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are two of the most popular ghost hunters around. After years of hosting Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural, the pair of zany investigators created a new haunting series Ghost Files on their Watcher YouTube channel late last year. The series was another spooky success and Season 2 was quickly greenlit. Season 2’s premiering later this summer in August. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new episode, the Ghoul Boys have you covered. It’s been announced that Bergara and Madej will be returning to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California for a special episode sponsored by Disney’s Haunted Mansion. That film releases in theaters on July 28. Better yet, this new chilling bonus episode will be premiering next Friday, June 30. This episode was previously hinted at in Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt's interview with Bergara and Madej back in May. Bergara teased then:

“Oh yeah, that's gonna be coming fairly soon. That's right around the corner. And we actually have a bonus episode this season, as well, so that'll be coming even sooner, which will be nice. And that'll just come as a surprise! It'll be nice and fun. But, yeah, we are shooting Season 2 right now, which is why I seem particularly crazy or tired at the moment, probably. We just are on the heels of shooting for two weeks straight, so yeah.”

Any long time fan of Buzzfeed Unsolved will know that the Winchester Mystery House is a location that Bergara and Madej are very familiar with. The pair investigated the location twice on their previous series, and it actually acted as their first hunt together. What makes the Winchester Mystery House so unique when compared to other haunted locations they’ve visited is its design. Because of the home’s slow construction, there are weird oddities throughout like doors that lead to nowhere, a maze-like structure, and over 160 rooms with various uneven doors and windows. It’s often been described as a funhouse. At one point it was said to have 500 rooms, but owner Sarah Winchester's constant reconstruction changed the house drastically over the years. Some of the bizarre stats associated with the twist location involve the house having 2000 doors, 10,000 windows, 13 bathrooms, and 17 chimneys. The mansion is one of the more active paranormal hot spots in the United States making it the perfect location for Ghost Files’ Haunted Mansion promotion.

Ghost Files Haunts All The Right Places

In just its first season, Ghost Files has quickly reasserted Bergara and Madej as two of the best paranormal investigators in the business. The way they blend informative investigating with gut busting humor is next to none. The pair’s chemistry and banter provide some of the funniest television you’ll ever watch. With new technology and more knowledge of the field, the Ghoul Boys have only gotten better as time has scared on. One of the unique additions to Ghost Files has been user submitted evidence which has helped the new series feel more interactive while Bergara and Madej try to debunk the various claims of paranormal activity.

Ghost Files is Almost Back

In addition to this frightening bonus episode next week, Ghost Files will be returning for Season 2 on Friday, August 25. Ghost Files is also going on tour throughout the US starting August 2. Tickets for their tour are available for purchase on Watcher’s website. Until then, you can catch up on Ghost Files and the series’ true crime companion Mystery Files on Watcher’s YouTube channel.