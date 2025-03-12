As fans enjoy one of CBS’ genuinely hilarious shows, Ghosts, which is currently in its fourth season, Disney+ has the most delightful news about another much-anticipated adaptation in the beloved franchise. The streamer has released the official trailer for the French version of Ghosts, titled Ghosts: Fantômes en Héritage, as seen on X, teasing the not-to-be-missed humor to come. We also have a poster of the new spin-off series, also shared on the platform, highlighting its arrival date set for next month.

Scheduled to premiere on April 9 on Disney+ in France, Ghosts: Fantômes en Héritage is one of many adaptations of the original British sitcom that aired on BBC One from April 2019 to December 2023. News of this new French series came about when Disney announced its partnership with TF1 for the project, with an expected exclusive launch on Disney+ before being broadcast for free on TF1 in France.

As seen in the trailer below, the upcoming Ghosts spin-off is a direct adaptation of the British version and features an amusing ensemble of ghosts from various eras who share the castle of Mérudeaux. According to the official synopsis, these spirits lead a peaceful existence until the arrival of Alison and Nabil, a couple who inherit the castle and are hell-bent on turning it into a hotel. The ghosts then decide to haunt them to drive them away, but everything changes when Alison, following an accident, begins to see them.

There’s More to Know About 'Ghosts: Fantômes en Héritage'

Ghosts: Fantômes en Héritage is a six-episode sitcom produced by BBC Studios France for Disney+ and TF1. Also, it was created and produced by Monumental Television in collaboration with Them There for the BBC, while Arthur Sanigou serves as director. Sanigou co-wrote the show with Joris Goulenok. The cast includes Camille Chamoux, Hafid F. Benamar, Fred Testot, Natacha Lindinger, Tiphaine Daviot, François Vincentelli, Bruno Sanches, Paul Scarfoglio, Monsieur Poulpe, Paul Deby and Camille Combal.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details about Ghosts: Fantômes en Héritage ahead of its arrival next month and do catch up on the British sitcom on Paramount+. Also, check out the French adaptation's poster below!