Ghost Hunters has been revived again, and the team from The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) are still going strong, after Discovery+ renewed the previously canceled revival that aired on A&E from August 2019 to May 2020. The original Ghost Hunters series aired on Syfy from 2004 to 2016, focused on the team put together by TAPS co-founders, Grant Wilson and Jason Hawes. The fact that the series has passed hands in the industry several times shows what faith reality TV producers have in the TAPS teams' ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with their paranormal antics season after season.

Since the revival, the TAPS team have continued documenting their journey in the paranormal biz all over the United States. Co-founders Wilson and Hawes seem to have hit a rough patch in their working relationship, since Wilson spearheaded the A&E revival with an entirely new team in 2019, whereas now Hawes is returning to the series with familiar faces from the first series. The team now consists of Hawes, and paranormal investigators Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti. And of course, the occasional guest investigators along the way.

The TAPS team hit the ground running with the newly revived series. Longtime fans of the franchise were excited to see familiar faces like Ami Bruni, Dustin Pari, and Adam Berry back in the mix as the team spreads out across America to search for the next big ghost story. The team has lots of ground to cover all over the nation, including fresh and never-before-investigated sites, as well as revisiting old stomping grounds. Covering cases from haunted farmhouses, prisons, libraries, taverns, and asylums, these 10 cases are the spookiest the Ghost Hunters team have encountered yet.

10 The Myth of St. Ignatius

Season 16, EP 06 - Abandoned Washington Hospital

The TAPS team were called out to Colfax, Washington to investigate the abandoned St. Ignatius Hospital, originally built in 1893. The site was once the only hospital in the surrounding area, and thus witnessed many tragic deaths and traumatic circumstances, before it was abandoned after the 1960s. New owners purchased the property in 2021, and renovations stirred up a host of paranormal activity aggressive enough that they could not keep construction crews working.

Paranormal activity on the site included incidents where individuals felt kicked, shoved or scratched, people reporting voices and shadow figures, including apparitions of a little girl, nuns, and an "angry woman." As one tour guide reported: "Terrifying things have happened in here." The new owners were hoping to document some of the uncanny events, so they could confirm the ghostly phenomenons and have some ability to help explain the incidents to their contractors and future inn guests once they were able to complete the planned renovation.

9 On Hallowed Mound

Season 15, EP 03 - Haunted Mississippi House on Sacred Ground

In this episode, the Ghost Hunters team take on a classic paranormal scenario when they investigate a haunted house in Mississippi that sits atop a Native American ceremonial site. The team engages with the local Native American community to learn about the area's history, and end up on a search for the ghost of a woman named Helen.

Paranormal activity picks up when the ghost hunters leave their guest investigator, Food Network personality and pastry chef Stephanie Boswell, to call for Helen to communicate with her as she sits alone in a room. The team members each reported witnessing a bright light appear off-camera that they each initially thought to be the others' flashlights.

8 Generations of Ghosts

Season 16, EP 07 - Historic Tennessee Plantation

In this episode, the TAPS team visit Rose Mont, a historic mansion originally built in 1842, and plantation property that housed six generations of the Guild family, whose ghostly presences are now reluctant to depart. The family also participated in slavery, and there were also several generations of enslaved individuals living on the property until after the Civil War, and some visitors reported incidents of their ghostly presence as well.

The newly hired site director requested the team visit the property to help document the paranormal activity, to be able to offer explanations to employees, guests, and visitors. People had reported seeing full-body apparitions dressed in period-specific attire, incidents of physical contact, and audible footsteps, voices, and giggling sounds.

7 Ghosts of Gaines Tavern

Season 14, EP 06 - Haunted Kentucky Tavern

The Ghost Hunters team took on a haunted tavern in Kentucky that was built in 1814 by a man named Abner Gaines, colloquially known as the Kentucky Horror House to locals. Throughout its history, it was host to a number of horrendous circumstances of suicide and murder. As Gonsalves observed: "When you have that kind of traumatic history on a property, there's bound to be some remnants."

The property sat between two different railroad tracks, which Hawes claims "produce and carry" paranormal activity. The team captured several audio clips of supernatural interactions, the spookiest of which was when a ghost with some level of intelligence called out to Hawes by name. Hawes observed that this site was one of the most interesting properties he had visited in a long time, calling it the "perfect storm" for paranormal exhibitions.

6 Bound By Blood

Season 15, Ep 02 - 19th Century Pennsylvania Library

TAPS were called to the Osterhout Free Library in Pennsylvania to investigate ghostly interactions that may have their roots in the land's history as battlegrounds in the Revolutionary War. Established in 1889, the library was named after local historical figures, Isaac and Elizabeth Osterhout, who the residents believe haunted the site.

To the delight of bibliophiles, as the team investigated the library, calling out to the Osterhouts by name, spirits moved different volumes to reveal their paranormal presence, leaving behind a chill on the spines of both the books and the investigators.

5 Tortured Souls of Cresson

Season 14, EP 13 - Pennsylvania Sanitorium and Prison

In this extra spooky episode, the TAPS team were joined by the Ghost brothers, paranormal investigators out to help demystify the other-worldly interactions reported at the Cresson Sanitorium in Pennsylvania. There, the ghost hunters attempt to contact the ghost of the serial killer, Joseph Kallinger, and the souls of those trapped by their traumatic past at the sanitorium.

TAPS uncovered the story of a young boy who fell into a cistern on the property and later died in the facility as a result, and the history of a fire on the property where two inmates died from smoke inhalation. They shared the spooky audio recordings of a ghostly presence that they captured whispering "I am here," with the facility managers, but assured them that the paranormal visitations did not seem to be malicious.

4 Trapped in Terror

Season 16, EP 02 - California Goldmines

In this episode, the Ghost Hunters were called to California's mining country to investigate the paranormal activity at two of the state's oldest and richest gold mines, the Argonaut and Kennedy mines, established in Jackson, CA in the 1850s. California's deadliest mining disaster occurred on the site when 47 miners were trapped by a fire in 1922. The team investigated the paranormal activity surrounding the 100-year anniversary of the incident.

Local visitors to the mines claimed to have experienced the sounds of men arguing, seeing shadow figures and apparitions, and one incident of someone saying they felt they had been choked. The team captured footage of what appeared to be an apparition outside the building, and also recordings of a tapping noise and a ghostly voice appearing to name one of the departed miners. Gonsalves named this one of his "favorite investigations" on the series so far.

3 Diocese of the Dead

Season 16, EP 08 - New York Limestone Rectory

In this episode, the TAPS team were called to investigate the Claire House, a New York mansion with a religious history. The property was built in the 1880s and acted as a rectory for the priests of the nearby cathedral that existed on the property at one time, before it burned down in a fire. The site then housed the Gray Nuns of the Sacred Heart in the 1960s. The new owners began to renovate in 2019, which stirred up paranormal activities. Residents reported seeing apparitions of a priest, a skeletal woman, and a little girl, as well as different "sound phenomena." The stakes were high, and the new owners were on the brink of selling the home after several creepy incidents had them spooked, especially affecting the couple's teenage sons.

The terrified couple wanted TAPS to help them prove they weren't crazy, and to determine if the paranormal apparitions are friendly or malevolent. The team uncovered historical evidence to support the idea that the skeletal woman was the psychic remnants of a woman who had died of tuberculosis, and captured several spooky audio recordings. These included what appeared to be the sounds of ghostly prayers being recited, and a disembodied voice saying "I see you" to the investigators.

2 Bloodiest 47 Acres Redux

Season 14, EP 01 - Missouri State Penitentiary

The TAPS team were called to revisit the Missouri State Penitentiary, originally built in 1836 in Jefferson, MO. The site was also colloquially known as the "bloodiest 47 acres in America," after Time Magazine published an article about the number of violent incidents that occurred on the grounds in 1967. Hawes and his crew had already investigated the site a decade ago in the original series, but now the security officer would like them to return to the prison, after they discovered a buried section of cells called the "Centennial Cells" and paranormal activity increased shortly thereafter. The security officer wanted to document the shadow figures, disembodied voices, and other paranormal contact reported by guards and tourist guides, to prove to himself they were actually happening.

To ease the minds of the staff, the Ghost Hunters spend two nights in the prison, recording their own paranormal interactions. They captured ghostly voices telling them to "get out," and various other audio responses to their presence. The TAPS team was able to confirm that ghostly presences were very active in the prison, but they also tried to assure the staff that some of the ghostly apparitions might be guards who remained behind as well, dispersed among the ghosts of violent offenders still lingering at the site.

1 The Girl With No Eyes

Season 14, Ep 09 - The Zibell Farmhouse

The teams' visit to the Zibell Farmhouse in Holton, Kansas was such a classic haunting story that it had to top the list. Each of the TAPS team members had a ghastly encounter, as the farmhouse was filled with the presence of visitors from the past. One paranormal visitor was the ghost of young Bernice Zibell who was buried on the property after she passed away in 1929 at the age of 8-years old. The primary ghost was the man who built the farmhouse, August "Gus" Zibell, who seems to have been displeased by the structure of his home being moved in the 1990s in order to accommodate the construction of a highway through the property.

The Fox family purchased the property after the home had been relocated further back on the property and it had passed through several other hands before they took over. The Fox's plans to turn the property into a quaint B&B were put on hold due to the paranormal visitors spooking her current tenants. The stakes were high, and even though the TAPS team ultimately assured the Fox family that the ghostly visitors were not malevolent, each of them having spooky encounters with the ghostly presences created a tension-filled episode that seasoned ghost hunter Gonsalves called "one for the books."

