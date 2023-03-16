To say that Discovery+ has built up an arsenal of addictive paranormal shows would be a massive understatement. From pop superstar Kesha’s travel experiences to bizarre and haunted places in Conjuring Kesha to reruns of the classic college expeditions of Paranormal State, the streamer has built up their collection of all things spooky. Finally, fans of one of the network’s biggest paranormal successes yet, Ghost Hunters can look forward to an array of upcoming episodes that will kick off on Thursday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT both on the Travel Channel and Discovery+.

Prepare to hook back up with the familiar faces of the TAPS Team - Jason Hawes, Shari DeBenedetti, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango as they bravely go into the unknown to bring audiences more spine-chilling encounters. This time around Discovery+ is joining forces with the Travel Channel to give audiences double the opportunity to bring paranormal adventures into their living rooms. Part travel show, part supernatural investigation, audiences can expect to tag along with the crew as they search for the spirit world inside prisons, mansions, the Hoover Dam, and other locations across the United States.

Along with their ghost-hunting tools, each weekly one-hour episode will see the TAPS Team join forces with a new celebrity guest. Fresh from dodging zombies in The Walking Dead, series star Chandler Riggs will be the first guest to join the team in the season premiere titled “Dead Man Walking.” Traveling to Hanford, California, the TAPS team, along with Riggs and special investigators Satori Hawes and Cody Desbiens, will try to corroborate the town’s shared belief that the abandoned county jail now known as “The Bastille” is haunted. A centerpiece in the town for over 125 years, the building has shifted from a prison to a place of business with each shop eventually closing its doors and reporting hair-raising stories of paranormal activities. Grasping to better understand the gruesome and disturbing tales of the past, the Ghost Hunters team hopes to help the spirits haunting the old jail move on with their afterlives.

Image via A&E

From Washington to Tennessee, New York to Alabama, and even inside the home of an American Founding Father, there’s no place too far for the TAPS Team to travel for their next deep dive into the spirit world. Joined by fellow Travel Channel paranormal seekers - the Destination Fear crew, and Mythbusters star Tory Belleci, the cast of Ghost Hunters is back and ready for anything that comes their way.

Tune in weekly for the eight-episode series live on the Travel Channel and for streaming on Discovery+ beginning on April 6. Check out a clip from the series below: