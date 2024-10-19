The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) has been documenting paranormal activities across the United States for two decades. They first invited viewers to follow their adventures to haunted spaces all across the country when Ghost Hunters first aired in 2004 on Syfy. The series performed strongly for the network until it was cancelled in 2016, but the property has changed hands in the meantime. After a failed revival attempt on A&E in 2019, Discovery+ picked up the series once again in 2021.

TAPS co-founder Jason Hawes was not included when his one-time partner Grant Wilson attempted to revive the series on A&E with an entirely new team of paranormal investigators. When Hawes was tapped to spearhead the newest revival for Discovery+, his tactic was to bring back familiar faces that the viewers would recognize from Ghost Hunters' heyday. Hawes invited back paranormal investigators Steve Gonsalves, Shari DeBenedetti, and Dave Tango for full-time roles on the series revival, and is always happy to tap in other seasoned investigators whenever a situation calls for more hands on deck.

While the team has visited many spooky locations over the years, there is only one so scary that TAPS decided to revisit it in the revival series. The Ghost Hunters last visited the Missouri State Penitentiary in 2011, and the recent discovery of a buried wing of cells had the chief security officer on site worried about an uptick in paranormal activity. The TAPS team returned to the scariest location ever featured on the series in the first episode that launched the revival in Season 14.

What Makes the Missouri State Penitentiary So Scary?

The Missouri State Penitentiary was first built in 1836, and until it was decommissioned in 2004, it was the oldest continually operating prison in the territory. As the housing site for some of the country's most infamous and violent offenders, such as bank robber Pretty Boy Floyd and convicted assassin James Earl Ray, the prison has also been the site of suicides and violent murders over the years. This includes the grisly tale of a prison snitch who was beaten to death in his cell with a sledgehammer during a bloody prison riot in 1954. The amount of violent activity on the site earned it the moniker "the bloodiest 47 acres in America" by Time Magazine in 1967.

Contemporary security guards, tour guides, and visitors have reported a host of ghastly encounters over the years. There are the innocuous tapping, banging, and whispering sounds that are expected haunting standards. But there have also been some truly eerie encounters, like when the chief security officer received a report that a doppelgänger apparition that looked identical to him was roaming the halls, or times when guards reported being grabbed or shouted at by ghostly figures. There may be an uptick in paranormal activity, especially after the new Centennial Cells were unearthed, but the TAPS team set out to reassure the staff that they were not risking their lives by coming to work each day.

The Centennial Cells Stir Up New Activity

When the Centennial Cells were discovered on the site and workers began to excavate them from where they had been buried, staff began to note a more aggressive urgency in the paranormal encounters on site. A former warden of the prison informed Hawes and Gonsalves about the cell blocks' history as a solitary or "punishment area." The warden described an incident when an inmate named Sonny Anderson attacked a guard and stabbed him through the neck with a "shoe knife." The guard shot Anderson during the attack, and both men died of their injuries. This is the one documented violent attack they can attribute to the Centennial Cells, although it is certain that more incidents have occurred over the years.

The 'Ghost Hunters' Revisit the "Bloodiest 47 Acres"

On their first night at the Missouri State Penitentiary, the paranormal investigators sought to draw out the apparition of Walter Lee Donnell, the snitch who was murdered during the 1954 riot, in the death row cells. When they called out to Donnell, they recorded what sounded like a hacking cough in response. When they shouted out "hello" into the cavernous prison cell block, they also recorded what sounded to them like a ghostly "hello" echoing back. There were knocking sounds as well, in direct response to their efforts to establish contact. Another ghostly voice told the investigators to "get out" when they returned for a second night in the cells.

Gonsalves also visited the gas chamber on site where the prisoner executions were carried out. Over the years, 39 inmates were executed by gas, and one inmate was put to death by injection. Given the grim fate that often awaited violent offenders, it's understandable that Gonsalves got the shivers during his time in and around the gas chamber. With so many haunting tales of violent offenders meeting their ends on the site, it's little wonder Missouri State Penitentiary is the scariest site the Ghost Hunters have visited.

