The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Toho for an early screening of Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence restored in 4K.

Join us at Vidiots in LA on June 15. The screening begins at 7 pm.

RSVP now for a chance to win tickets to see this epic anime on the big screen before its official release on June 23, 24, and 26.

In honor of its upcoming 4K restoration, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is returning to theaters for a limited run. For three nights only in June, acclaimed filmaker Mamoru Oshii’s standalone sequel to 1995’s Ghost in the Shell will be available for fans to see on a big screen, and Collider has partnered with Toho and DreamWorks for a very special early screening. We’re inviting our readers to join us for this opportunity to see the anime a week before its theatrical release.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is receiving a stunning 4K restoration in celebration of its 20th anniversary and a re-release in cinemas that will allow audiences to experience this epic animation in a whole new way. The movie is written and directed by Oshii, adapted from Masamune Shiro’s manga, Koukaku-Kidoutai, and co-directed by Naoko Kusumi and Mizuho Nishikubo. The also sequel features the returning vocal talents of Akio Ōtsuka (My Hero Academia), Atsuko Tanaka (Jujutsu Kaisen), Kōichi Yamadera (Ninja Scroll), and Tamio Ōki (Gunbuster).

What Is ‘Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence’ About?

The official synopsis reads:

“In the year 2032, the line between humans and machines has been blurred almost beyond distinction. A string of murders perpetrated by a prototype android model has drawn the attention of Public Security Section 9, a unit specializing in counter cyber-terrorism. With none of the victims' families pressing charges, suspicions arise regarding the nature of the androids and their production company. In the course of the investigation, the almost entirely cyber-bodied agent Batou, and his still human partner Togusa embark on a journey through a technological dystopia, taking on ferocious Yakuza thugs, devious hackers, government bureaucrats, and corporate criminals to uncover the shocking truth behind the crime.”

‘Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, join us on Saturday, June 15 at Vidiots (4884 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041). The screening will begin at 7 pm.

How to Get ‘Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to June 15, so keep an eye out.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence returns to theaters for three nights only, on June 23, 24, and 26.