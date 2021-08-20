Ghost in the Shell is coming back to theaters exclusively in IMAX after getting a 4K remaster. Distributed by Bandai in Japan and Lionsgate on North America and international markets, Ghost in the Shell's remastered 4K version will only be available on IMAX screens for a short time, so fans of the classic anime need to enjoy the opportunity to dive back into the stunning feature while they can.

Based on the manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, the original Ghost in the Shell adaptation was written for the screen by Kazunori Itō and directed by Mamoru Oshii. Released in 1995, the anime became a reference to science-fiction films worldwide, inspiring western franchises such as Matrix and filmmakers like James Cameron. Even without the 4K treatment, Ghost in the Shell’s cinematography, by Hisao Shirai, still shines. Ghost in the Shell already is one of the most beautifully crafted anime films ever made, so watching it in IMAX will definitely be a unique experience.

Ghost in the Shell takes place in the future where cyborgs walk the streets disguised as humans. The movie explores how memory manipulation might affect someone’s identity, a theme that resonates with humanity’s worries about the future as Artificial Intelligence takes a more central place in our lives. It’s no wonder that the film has remained relevant after more than two decades.

The original film was followed by a feature sequel and three different animated series. The latest series in the franchise, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, was released last year on Netflix. The movie also got a live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which was poorly received by critics and fans, resulting in a week box office run of only $169.8 million against a production budget of $110 million.

Ghost in the Shell will be available in IMAX on September 17. The 4K version will be simultaneously released in the U.S., Japan, U.K., Canada, and selected markets worldwide.

Here’s Ghost in the Shell’s official synopsis:

Ghost in the Shell is a 1995 anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller film based on the manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow and was written for the screen by Kazunori Itō. The film is set in 2029 Japan, and follows Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg public-security agent, who hunts a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master. The narrative incorporates philosophical themes that focus on self-identity in a technologically advanced world.

