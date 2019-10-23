First ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ Netflix Series Trailer Is Gorgeous to Behold

0

Netflix has released a gorgeous new teaser for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. The series is just the latest adaptation of the popular Japanese futuristic manga of the same name written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. The teaser for this new adaptation arrives just two years after the near-disastrous live-action remake starring Scarlett Johansson.

Coming in at just under a minute, there is not much to the trailer but what we do see should be enticing enough to fans of the manga and newcomers alike. Enticing enough to want to tune in, that is. The teaser focuses on an empty city and the surrounding desert. A car zooms along the highway and stops. A character exits and although they don’t introduce themselves, it’s very likely this is an update vision of the Ghost in the Shell manga protagonist Kusanagi. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Netflix also announced their Ghost in the Shell series would be “directed by Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama.” There are no details yet on the voice cast or a specific release date.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is coming in 2020. Check out the stunning (and enigmatic) trailer below:

This is the current synopsis for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 as seen on Netflix’s YouTube page: