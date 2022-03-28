Two years after Season 1 premiered on Netflix, the streamer is bringing Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 for another season in just a couple of months. The 3D-animated series chronicles the missions of a team led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (voiced by Atsuko Tanaka and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn), a synthetic and cybernetic human who is tasked with uncovering war secrets in a dystopian world. As part of a slate of anime-related content announced by Netflix today, the series’ trailer was unveiled along with the release date.

The trailer suggests that we can look forward to a Season 2 that is heavier with action and features every weapon you can imagine. From regular guns to the traditional Ghost in the Shell deadly robots, and even missiles and a threat of nuclear strikes, Season 2 poses an idea that puts in danger the very concept of the Sustainable War – a futuristic conflict in which the remaining countries fight for resources.

Also revealed by the trailer is the increase of a new threat: a group that identifies themselves as “N”. People whose cyber-brains went haywire and made them become super-individuals known as posthumans. They are fast, skilled, and look like formidable opponents – and they want their independence. The trailer wraps up with a 1984 reference, indicating that this season will also get political and touch on subjects such as free will and rebellion.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is based on the 1980 Japanese manga series by author Masamune Shirow. The series uses the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex series as a setting. The manga series also inspired an acclaimed anime series that earned a cult legacy and keeps a loyal fanbase to this day. A movie adaptation was released in 2017 starring Scarlett Johansson as the Major, but it was poorly received by fans and critics alike.

Season 2 of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, both of whom directed the Ultraman animated series and Blade Runner: Black Lotus for Netflix. Kamiyama also wrote an episode of Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions and is also attached to direct the upcoming animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 globally on May 23.

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki bring a vision of the future in 2045 to the landmark near-future science fiction franchise “Ghost in the Shell.” Fully prosthetic cyborg Motoko Kusanagi leads Public Security Section 9 as they once again take on cyberbrain crime. The highly anticipated second season streams worldwide from May, only on Netflix!

