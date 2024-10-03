Japanese action choreographer and stunt specialist Kensuke Sonomura has amassed a prolific cinematic resume, including The Machine Girl and the Baby Assassins franchise, as well as video games like Devil May Cry 4 or Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. He has far fewer directing credits to his name, with this year's Ghost Killer only marking his third helmed feature. Sonomura channels the filmmakers he's worked alongside for his brand of metaphysical butt-whoopings, proving he can handle more than fight choreography. Baby Assassins creator Yugo Sakamoto lays the groundwork for an off-beat action dramedy with quirky sensibilities that also suffers from tonal miscues and dodgy pacing. However, complaints are less bothersome because Sonomura bats us around with open-palm strikes when it matters most.

What Is 'Ghost Killer' About?

Baby Assassins co-lead Akari Takaishi reunites with Sonomura for Ghost Killer, playing Fumika Matsuoka, a non-confrontational college student. Masanori Mimoto stars as Hideo Kudo, a decorated underworld assassin. Their fates intertwine when Kudo dies by gunshot, and Fumika later finds the responsible shell casing. Fumika sees Kudo's spirit standing in her kitchen, throws a fit, and realizes she's inexplicably connected to Kudo's ghost — to the point where he can possess her body by clasping hands. Fumika and Kudo determine there's unfinished business in Kudo's name, so he's stuck in purgatory until sweet-and-petite Fumika avenges his death. It's a good thing Kudo's available as a tag-team partner.

Like Baby Assassins, Ghost Killer isn't just an action movie — there's a twist. Takaishi plays two roles between Fumika, the skewer shop waitress, and Kudo in Fumika's body. Fumika can still talk while Kudo controls everything but her facial expressions, which results in Takaishi comically arguing with herself while pummeling miscreants into an unconscious pulp. Fumika's disapproval of Kudo's violent methods — despite her hands being responsible for stab wounds and dented heads — is when Ghost Killer maximizes its concept. Sakamoto writes some killer jokes while Sonomura executes his signature flurry of slaps, kicks, and takedowns, delivered with out-of-body panic by Takaishi.

'Ghost Killer's Shift From Comedy to Crime Drama Doesn't Work

As Kudo and Fumika become more attuned to one another's personalities, the bickering and protests cease. Ghost Killer becomes a more straightforward thriller about Kudo's soul-saving vengeance against the "anti-social group" (criminal gang) who ordered his execution. It's less enticing as the wackier paranormal activities subside, Fumika becomes one with Kudo, and storytelling developments between aggressive standoffs become stuffy and drab. Kudo's cocky apprentice Toshihisa Kagehara (Mario Kuroba) aids Fumika in her and Kudo’s quest, hardly questioning claims about Kudo's tagalong spirit, but there's a flatness to the crime syndicate drama. Where Baby Assassins sustains its bubblegum-poppy gimmick between button-mashing excitement, Ghost Killer fades into mediocrity.

Fight sequences hold their own, whether Fumika is beating drink-drugging rapists to a pulp or Kudo's figure squares off against his ex-syndicate's star enforcer. Takaishi keeps up with complicated maneuvers as she's double-teamed, but she also sells Fumika's helplessness when not possessed and upgraded. Mimoto's a bit more polished and experienced, which is why he's visible for the finale throwdown that breezes through an elongated combat take that's so fluidly captured. Steady cinematography doesn't bobble like in American action flicks with cameras stuck in cement mixers, capturing the grace and intentionality behind each actor's swift movements. Fights can feel repetitive because of the minimalist style used but it's still impressive and delivered in small doses. The third act especially drags in parts, though, with a seen-it-before sheen.

Ghost Killer is a tale of two haunted brawlers — the more energetic and tongue-in-cheek first half, and its declining second wind. Takaishi's better as a pseudo-comedian breaking noses than a straightforward dealer of punishment, and the film's better when it's not as stern. Sonomura directs with competence and generally finds ways to blend Riverdale on the CW vibes with invigorated Japanese action features. He also struggles to find a perfect recipe that balances humor, vengeance, and other existential ingredients. All thematic aspects feel muted as they come together in a supernatural stew of remorse, regret, and retribution, but Ghost Killer wins us over anyway as bodies hit the floor.

6 10 Ghost Killer (2024) Ghost Killer is an outrageous concept that doesn’t feel fully explored, but director Kensuke Sonomura doesn’t waste his chance to put together some gracefully gratifying action sequences. Pros The humor stands out in the fun moments.

Action beats deliver as expected.

Akari Takaishi and Masanori Mimoto have solid chemistry in their dead-undead roles. Cons Feels like a film with better ideas than followthrough.

Second half somewhat loses its identity and becomes a tonal hodgepodge.

