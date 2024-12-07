For as long as storytelling has been a prospect of human expression, stories about the spirits of those who have passed on interacting with the living have been an ingrained staple of thematic resonance. In the medium of film, this is most commonly seen through various paranormal horror films, whether it be vengeful spirits lashing out at people trespassing on sacred grounds or more disturbed entities laying waste to the populace.

However, while many are quick to equate films about ghosts with the horror genre, the topic and concept of spirits reach well beyond the confines of the horror genre. Non-horror ghost films are wildly varying in style, whether it be humorous comedies that play off of the conventions and perceptions of spirits in horror or self-reflective dramas that use communication with the deceased as a point of powerful reflection. Some of these ghost stories manage to go beyond and are in conversation with the standard horror affair as some of the most iconic ghost movies of all time.

10 'Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives' (2010)

Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

A Thai drama film that uses the concepts of spirits and otherworldly apparitions to tackle deep and complex themes of reincarnation and life after death, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives is an emotional work of art. The film is one of many masterpieces by director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and follows a man living out his final days suffering from acute kidney failure, spending his remaining time surrounded by loved ones in the countryside. However, he begins to reflect on how he got to this point after a surprise visit from the ghost of his deceased wife.

Uncle Boonmee provides a neverending display of brilliant visuals that help drive home its effective themes of acceptance and reflection upon the fluidity of life. It's a deeply impactful film that uses the notions of ghosts as just one of many tools for its thesis and themes, with the relationship that humanity as a whole has with death being pivotal to its core themes. The film will not fail at making an impact on viewers, with its striking and powerful execution leading to any number of interpretations and views on life itself.

9 'The Piano Lesson' (2024)

Directed by Malcolm Washington

While initially starting off as a family drama, the supernatural elements of The Piano Lesson begin to take shape as the film inches closer and closer to its inevitable climax and clashing of characters. The film follows Boy Willie (John David Washington), who has traveled up north to visit old family members Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) and Bernice (Danielle Deadwyler) in hopes of being able to sell their prized heirloom piano to fund the purchase of land. However, the piano has a deep-rooted history with the family that spans decades, as a vengeful spirit seems to have followed Boy Willie up north.

While the film itself deals with larger concepts of heritage and legacy imbued within the objects around us and experiences tied to them, the paranormal aspects of The Piano Lesson serve to add tension and a looming threat over everything. They serve as a harsh yet terrifying reminder of the difficulties that African American people are constantly facing during this era of persecution, with the legacy of slavery and pain still looming over their heads. The spiritual nature of the film also has its positive aspects, yet these positive moments and the pain of the past are a shared truth of heritage.

8 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson

A wildly lighthearted fantasy film that creates about the strangest ghost concept imaginable yet still manages to have an effective emotional core at its center, Field of Dreams is an icon of schmaltzy 80s filmmaking. The film follows Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), an Iowa farmer who is enchanted by a mysterious voice that tells him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. After accomplishing this, the voice still hasn't gone away, even after the spirits of deceased baseball players have turned up to his homemade field to play the game.

While the crossover between spirits from beyond the grave and baseball would appear to be completely absurd in concept, Field of Dreams manages to weave together an effective tale of sincerity from the premise. The film has an honest and kindhearted spirit to its proceedings that is wholly of its own, helping it maintain an unexpected title as one of the best sports films of all time. Even as far as simple entertainment is concerned, ghosts playing baseball is something so mind-boggling that it manages to wrap back around and be completely understandable.

7 'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

Directed by Andrew Haigh

One of the 2020s standout dramas and explorations of the process of grief, All of Us Strangers goes through all the ups and downs of pain, love, and hope through its ingenious plot. The film follows a lonely man named Adam (Andrew Scott), who, after a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), ends up reevaluating and recontextualizing his view of life. This is further compounded when he travels back to his childhood home, where he happens to find his parents, who had passed away years ago, still there, just as he remembered them as a child.

There is an inherent catharsis that comes from the impossibility of being able to go back and tell one's parents something after they've passed on, with All of Us Strangers directly tapping into this feeling. There is a hefty emotional weight that comes from the very concept of Adam coming out as gay to his dead parents, with all the terrifying nature of coming out yet the added wrinkle of finally telling them after believing he'd never get a chance to. It's simply one element and angle that this film tackles, as it beautifully goes all out on the emotional heft of its subject material.

6 'Casper' (1995)

Directed by Brad Silberling

When it comes to family-friendly ghosts in the world of cinema, few faces are as instantly iconic and recognizable as Casper, who received his own live-action adaptation in the mid-90s. The film follows the kind young ghost as he peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine, having his life thrown for a loop when a paranormal specialist and his daughter, Kat, move into the mansion. Casper quickly grows a friendship with Kat, yet friendship between ghosts and humans is far from ordinary, so Casper constantly has to hide this friendship from his troublemaking uncles.

While Casper mostly falls in line with the standard conventions and tropes of 90s family films, what helps set the film apart from its competitors is the top-notch special effects work that went into bringing Casper to life. More than just groundbreaking CGI effects, Casper's interactions with physical objects are still incredibly well done to this day, giving the film an effective style and execution. Casper himself is also a character brimming with charm and cuteness, making it hard to not have a soft spot for the lovable friendly ghost.

5 'The Lovely Bones' (2009)

Directed by Peter Jackson