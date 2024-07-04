Supernatural movies provide audiences with some of the best thrills while sitting in front of the screen at the comfort of their homes, and ghost stories in particular make for some of the most atmospheric and compelling in film. Considering that they're often connected with human emotion and deal with psychological themes that audiences may relate to, this niche category is entertaining, chilling, and at times even moving.

Fortunately for ghost story enjoyers, many films have provided audiences with captivating narratives involving these supernatural — or so we think — beings. Many take place in the past and perfectly combine the appeal of historical settings with the intrigue these stories, which often also draw inspiration from legends or folklore, offer. To celebrate the allure of this timeless genre, we look back at some of the best period ghost story movies, from Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak to Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca.

10 'The Awakening' (2011)

Director: Nick Murphy

Set in 1921 England, Nick Murphy's supernatural movie The Awakening centers around skeptical hoax exposer, Florence Cathcart, played by Rebecca Hall, who helps the police arrest con artists. Florence visits a boarding school to explain the sightings and appearances of a child ghost.

While arguably the weakest movie on this list for its slightly predictable narrative and one-dimensional characters, The Awakening is still entertaining, throwing psychological thriller and horror elements into the mix. Its unsettling tone and atmosphere are part of what makes it an affecting ghost story, and Hall's central performance — even if the character's writing leaves out a bit to be desired — helped elevate it to greater heights. Fans of historical films with horror elements are probably going to enjoy The Awakening, even if it is hardly a masterpiece.

9 'The Woman in Black' (2012)

Director: James Watkins

Based on Susan Hill's 1983 novel of the same name and starring Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe in a solid role, The Woman in Black takes audiences to 20th-century England and illustrates the quest of a young lawyer, who embarks on a journey to a remote village where he unearths the ghost of a scorned woman who is terrorizing the locals.

James Watkins' eerie haunted house film is likely to appeal to those who enjoy the subcategory, whether for its creepy atmosphere and the isolated mansion where it takes place or the essential elements it deals with that are common in the genre. Furthermore, this supernatural horror explores and analyzes a few intriguing universal themes like grief, isolation, and sacrifice, resulting in an emotionally arresting picture.

8 'The Uninvited' (1944)

Director: Lewis Allen

Adapted from Dorothy Crisp's novel Uneasy Freehold, the trailblazing classic The Uninvited sees a brother and sister, Roderick (Ray Milland) and Pamela (Ruth Hussey), purchasing a beautiful home in England, despite warnings from locals, only to realize that it is plagued by paranormal occurrences.

With moody cinematography that fully immerses audiences and solid acting performances, Lewis Allen's must-see movie was one of the major pioneers in the genre, providing viewers with a well-crafted and highly atmospheric ghost story that viewers could actually take seriously. In fact, some critics praised its effective supernatural elements back in the day when it was released. Additionally, Allen's picture is emotionally and psychologically deep, often analyzing themes of family, superstitions, and the scarring consequences of grief.

7 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Directed by horror aficionado Guillermo del Toro, the visually stunning and beautifully written Crimson Peak centers around an aspiring author, played by Mia Wasikowska, who finds herself torn between two men: her childhood friend (Charlie Hunnam) and a mysterious outsider (Tom Hiddleston). She then finds herself trapped in a bewitching house with thin walls that breath and bleed.

This Gothic ghost story set in Edwardian-era England also deserves a place on this list, if only for its top-notch visual style and production design. Still, the gripping Crimson Peak thrives by providing audiences with a genuinely absorbing tale of obsession, greed, and family secrets — which the movie's ghosts, a crucial element in its storyline, serve as a metaphor for — featuring a strong and compelling female protagonist at its center.

6 'A Tale of Two Sisters' (2003)

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Often considered one of South Korea's best and most disturbing films to date, Kim Jee-woon's supernatural and psychological horror essential, A Tale of Two Sisters, centers around the two titular characters (played by Im Soo-jung and Yum Jung-ah) as they return home after spending some time in a mental institution. The story is based on a popular Korean fairy tale, "Janghwa Hongryeon jeon," and takes place during the Jongeon dynasty era (14th-19th Century).

Anyone who enjoys intense features is probably going to want to give the moody and engrossing A Tale of Two Sisters a try, as it is a twisted and emotionally charged ghost story meditating about trauma and grief that will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. After all, it is not for no reason that it is South Korean's highest-grossing horror movie. An American remake titled The Uninvited — not to be confused with the film previously mentioned — was released in 2009, though it did receive mixed reviews.

5 'The Others' (2001)

Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Starring the one and only Nicole Kidman, The Others picks up immediately after the end of World War II and sees a woman who lives with her two photosensitive children slowly become convinced that her new and silent mansion in Jersey, where she's awaiting her husband's return, is haunted as strange events unfold.

Like other films on this list, Alejandro Amenábar's picture touches on themes of loneliness and isolation, both physical and emotional isolation, particularly because Grace's children live in seclusion. It also examines motherhood and religious faith, among other relevant themes. Two of the strongest assets, in addition to its thought-provoking themes, are its tension and surprising twists to keep viewers invested in its absorbing ghost story. Kidman is fantastic in the lead role, as expected.

4 'The Haunting' (1963)

Director: Robert Wise

Directed by one of the most celebrated classic directors, The Haunting is based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House, which was also the inspiration behind the fan-favorite horror series of the same name. The movie sees a small group of people investigating a haunted house, which counts on a history of violent deaths.

Considered a true classic in horror cinema, The Haunting is certainly a ghost story worth checking for fans of period dramas. Its eerie cinematography successfully evokes a sense of dread and its direction is the cherry on top. Anyone who has enjoyed the Mike Flanagan Netflix show is probably going to want to give this a go, too, despite it being a bit more minimalist and less complex than the series.

3 'The Devil's Backbone' (2001)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Another Guillermo del Toro picture worth mentioning is undoubtedly The Devil's Backbone, a wartime horror movie that takes audiences back to 1939 Spain. In the film, 12-year-old Carlos, whose father has died in the Civil War, arrives at a boys' orphanage. However, it does not take him long to discover that the school may be haunted by secrets he intends to uncover.

Although it may not be as scary as some might think — at least in the traditional sense — The Devil's Backbone is still guaranteed to send some chills up viewers' spines. The character-driven drama is layered and three-dimensional, elevated by its well-built tension and suspense and benefiting greatly from del Toro's top-notch directing style. With that said, it is also a visually absorbing movie that explores poignant themes.

2 'The Innocents' (1961)

Director: Jack Clayton

Jack Clayton's The Innocents serves as a landmark in horror and cinema overall, offering viewers a great adaptation of Henry James's novella The Turn of the Screw. Set in Victorian England, it follows a young governess (Deborah Kerr) who is certain that the house she works at is haunted.

Through its smart usage of sound and shadows among other technical aspects, the Gothic cinema essential The Innocents proves to be an incredibly atmospheric watch that draws audiences in from the beginning. Clayton's ghost story is ambiguous and makes good use of its supernatural elements, resulting in a movie that is nothing short of memorable. In the meantime, it intriguingly analyzes repressed desire and trauma.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock, Rebecca is frequently regarded as one of the filmmaker's "least Hitchcockian" works, even though it was his only feature that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The story is based on Daphne du Maurier's novel of the same name and centers around an overwhelmed woman (Joan Fontaine) who struggles to adjust to her new role as an aristocrat's (Sir Laurence Olivier) wife. Meanwhile, she tries her best not to be intimidated by his first wife's spectral presence.

This romantic drama with Gothic elements is not a traditional ghost story, but it can still be considered one, hence why it deserves first place. While it does not feature supernatural phenomena/apparitions, Rebecca incorporates a few elements that strongly cement it as one; after all, its entire narrative literally meditates about haunted memories, specifically the haunting presence of Rebecca and her influence that lingers in every corner of the house.

