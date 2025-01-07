Video game adaptations have been improving in quality in recent years, and this isn’t limited to high-budget live-action productions like The Last of Us and Fallout. There have also been some great animated video game adaptations, like the Netflix series Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. They’ll be getting some company with the announcement of a Ghost of Tsushima anime series.

The announcement came at Sony’s 2025 CES press conference, held in Las Vegas. The series will be based on the 2020 video game developed by Sucker Punch Productions, which was critically acclaimed and has an upcoming sequel. The series is being developed with Aniplex, the makers of Demon Slayer, for Crunchyroll, an anime streaming platform recently acquired by Sony.

There is Also a ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Film in Development

The Ghost of Tsushima video game tells the story of the Mongol Empire’s invasion of Japan in the 1200s, told from the perspective of samurai Jin Sakai, the last survivor of his clan who must embrace tactics that differ from samurai tradition to fight the invading force. There is currently a live-action film of Ghost of Tsushima in development, with Chad Stahelski, director of John Wick, attached to direct.

The just-announced anime will be capturing the spirit of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a cooperative multiplayer expansion added to the game post release that is inspired by Japanese folklore and mythology. While speaking about the new project, head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash, said:

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation. ‘Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

There are not yet any additional details on story specifics or a potential release date. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on both the Ghost of Tsushima anime and live-action film. The game is also available for purchase on PlayStation.

