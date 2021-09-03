In the face of a new set of digitized, friendly animals you can pet in stunning 4K / 60fps, all else is rendered irrelevant.

2020’s fox-petting simulator Ghost of Tsushima has received a major update in the form of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, bringing with it an entirely new island region to explore, updates to its Legends multiplayer mode, cosmetic tweaks, and some nice integrations with the haptic capabilities of the PS5's controller and 3D audio. And while all of that is well and just and good, it is immaterial compared to the actual reason we’re all here: the inclusion of a whole new menagerie of animals added to the game for our petting enjoyment. Especially the cats.

As a reminder, while OG Ghost of Tsushima had a full campaign revolving around protagonist Jin Sakai’s efforts to repel a Mongol invasion from his homeland and his journey towards self-actualization or whatever, everyone knows the true point of the game was to find Fox Dens. Each of these dens was, of course, home to a lovingly rendered orange and white fox, who would lead you to an Inari shrine which you could honor by praying, becoming rewarded with items. But the best reward was yet to come: after honoring the shrine, the game then allowed you to pet the fox. The adorable animal would sit patiently and wait for you to approach, and pressing R2 initiated a brief cutscene in which the heaven-sent mammal would lovingly allow your scritches, emitting a heart-melting squeal of delight. Then, with a coquettish swish of the tail and a look back, off they would majestically prance, probably to heal sick infants with their tears.

The developer also subsequently patched in the ability to pet dogs, which arguably should have been in from the beginning, but who gives a fuck. I’m talking about goddamn foxes here.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Cue Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. In addition to an all-new tale about a takeover of Iki island by a cult leader and Jin’s reckoning with his father’s legacy and the brutal history of the samurai, yadda yadda yadda, the developers have wisely added even more animals to the mix. Deer, monkeys, and cats — especially cats — are now here, animated in vibrant, fuzzy, squooshable detail. These friendly animals are part of the new Animal Sanctuaries, of which there are nine in total. Upon discovering these sanctuaries, playing your flute for the animals tames them, making them available to pet. And, in a welcome change from the one-and-done cuddle seshes of the original, you can return to pet them as often as you’d like, ensuring the expansion campaign will remain unfinished pretty much indefinitely.

Now, listen up because we’re getting the real heart of the matter. While the monkeys and deer are certainly cute and appreciated, if not appearing somewhat indifferent to your coddling advances, the cats of Ghost of Tsushima’s Director Cut bring it.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

First of all, these cats, which appear to be modeled after the actual Tsushima leopard cat, are rendered in such a way as to make your earthly cares slough effortlessly from your beleaguered mortal frame. An exercise in feline appreciation, their richly textured fur pops from the screen, gently buffeted by the wind, as their svelte bodies guild the screen. Second, their petting animation is a work of pure genius, as they nose Jin’s outstretched hand and then give him a bite on the wrist, a move all cat-lovers are familiar with as part of the “fuck you in general” charm of felines. What’s more, while all of this is going down, the PlayStation controller rumbles in an approximation of purring that will already add to the stimulation overload you are no doubt experiencing.

All this to say that the cats of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut have already cemented its status as Game of the Year, regardless of what has been and will be released in 2021.

