Sucker Punch recently announced that the content drop for Ghost of Tsushima isn't done yet. A director's cut for the game will be launching this August, which will also include a next-gen upgrade and a brand new expansion, Iki Island. Other than the reveal trailer, we haven't learned much about all the content that's coming with the director's cut. But in an interview with Press Start, Ghost of Tsushima devs shared some information regarding the director's cut and Iki expansion.

The Ghost of Tsushima Iki expansion is expected to be around the same length as the first major arc of the base game, in terms of gameplay time. The DLC will also add three new abilities, including a horse charge ability, which will let you scatter some Mongols on your way. Horses will also be customizable this time around, as the expansion will also add some horse armor! The expansion will bring some brand new enemy types to test your combat abilities.

Image via Sucker Punch Productions

RELATED: Ghost of Tsushima' Expansion Trailer Reveals Release Date, More Samurai Action

More content isn't the only thing coming with the director's cut; it will also include a next-gen upgrade. The upgrade will leverage next-gen capabilities by adding 3D audio support and haptic feedback. The director's cut also adds Japanese voice sync, which was absent in the main game. According to Sucker Punch Creative/Art Director Jason Connell, the lip sync wasn't possible for the base game:

"We wanted that, on the PS4, in the base game when we were charting towards finishing that one up, but due to our technical constraints, due to the way that we were making our cutscenes and frankly due to logistical and time constraints – those things combined sort of didn’t make that a reality for us, but we really wanted it. So when we had the opportunity to go make this Director’s Cut, make the PS5 version available, we got to revisit this and it was very exciting for us."

The Iki Island expansion can be accessed once players have completed the second act of the base game. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch on August 20 and will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5. PlayStation 4 users can upgrade to the directors cut to get access to the Iki expansion and other content.

KEEP READING: Ghost of Tsushima' Movie in the Works With 'John Wick' Co-Creator Chad Stahelski Directing

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'Doctor Who' Failed Jodie Whittaker The sci-fi institution's first female lead never got a chance to really lead the show.

Read Next