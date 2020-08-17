‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ DLC Adds Multiplayer Co-Op and Introduces Yokai

So, you got your platinum trophy in Ghost of Tsushima and 100%’d all the collectibles and quests, but you still want to play the game. What now? Well, you could play the Sucker Punch Productions game from the top in Lethal mode, or you could write fan-fic for what you think the game’s sequel might be about. That should buy you time until the first free DLC arrives later this fall in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. In this multiplayer co-op release, you can grab one to three of your friends to experience this all-new adventure, a completely separate mode that “doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima.”

Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer for Sucker Punch Productions, announced via the PlayStation Blog that Ghost of Tsushima would be “haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action.” That trailer above, which offers our first look at the new DLC, certainly plays up the yokai aspect of the mythology, which wasn’t present at all in the main game. Whether or not “Legends” truly goes supernatural — like Nioh or Sekiro — remains to be seen. But here’s what players can expect to find:

An exclusively cooperative gameplay experience with friends or via online matchmaking, played in groups of 2-4 players.

Each player can choose from one of four different character classes with unique advantages and abilities: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin.

Two-Player: A series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.

Four-Player: Take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities. (Ah, there’s the yokai we’ve been waiting for!)

Also for four players, a Raid will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.

Expect more news on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in the weeks and months ahead prior to its launch, including details on character classes, customization, and more, and be sure to pick up the Game of the Year-contender ASAP to get this DLC for free!