Ghost of Tsushima, the hit PlayStation Exclusive that debuted for the console in August of 2020, has been re-released for PS5 in the form of a “Director’s Cut”, sporting a wide array of technical upgrades and additional story content for players to discover. Developed by Sucker Punch Studios, the game is filled with fantastic writing and a truly engaging story as players control Jin Sakai (Daisuke Tsuji). The once honorable Samurai finds himself on the edge of his morals and code as he fends off the Mongol invasion. Jin eventually finds himself abandoning his code and taking on the way of the Ghost as he sacrifices everything to save the island of Tsushima.

In doing so, Jin saves the island but loses any connections to it he used to have. The once regal Jin Sakai becomes a wanted man, as all of his actions as the Ghost have challenged any notions of feudal Japan leadership and hierarchy. His unorthodox methods put him at odds with his uncle, Lord Shimura (Eric Steinberg), who has basically been a father to him his entire life. When Shimura has to choose between family and his honor, he’s forced to hunt his surrogate son for the “crimes” he committed to save Tsushima.

In traditional Sucker Punch fashion, this escalation of conflict between father/son leads to a crossroads for the player. After defeating the Mongols, you now have to confront your Uncle, with neither actually wanting to fight another. The player is then faced with the decision: do you kill Lord Shimura in your duel against him, or spare his life? This final duel in the game has to end with you victorious, but how you end it lies in the player's hands. Either choice gives you an entirely different ending than the other. Here’s how both play out:

The Honorable Path

The first option, considered the “honorable” ending, is the option in which, per tradition, you give your uncle Shimura the “honorable death” he desires. In this scenario, Jin Sakai kills his uncle, albeit begrudgingly, because it is what his father figure wanted. It is in this duel that Shimura finds an honorable death and comes to peace with himself and with his surrogate son Jin.

It’s in this decision that Jin Sakai maintains the last shred of his old “honor” that he had before the invasion, and is able to come to peace with the relationship he had with his uncle that is now gone. It's with this relationship coming to a close that Jin is able to fully embrace the persona of "The Ghost" and move on from his old life. represented by his Uncle being put to rest.

The Dishonorable Path

The second option, in which you spare Lord Shimura, is the less honorable path that could be taken. In refusing his Uncle’s traditions and ignoring his pleas for an honorable death, Jin Sakai completes his journey in becoming “The Ghost”. The sparing of his father figure’s life ensures that “The Ghost” would be hunted for the rest of his days, according to lines from Lord Shimura at the end of this possible path. Jin Sakai could care less, though, as this ending has him forsaking any sort of identity or life that he had before the invasion which had caused him to change in character so drastically. Jin then leaves his Uncle defeated, now more of a ghost than ever before.

Which is the Right Path?

While obviously open to interpretation, there’s a myriad of reasons as to why the “honorable” path is the right ending for Ghost of Tsushima. For one, the choice to have Jin kill his Uncle is a necessary one to bring their relationship to its natural conclusion. For nearly the entirety of the game, Jin disobeys and dishonors his Uncle at every turn. Sure, it’s for the greater good of saving Tsushima, as well as there being no honor in war, but this last duel between the two of them has no such stakes involved. The Mongol threat is done with, and this confrontation between the two of them is nothing but personal.

Because of this, the choice to kill his Uncle is the one that makes the most sense for their relationship. For one last time, Shimura pleads to Jin to finally listen to him, to make at least one honorable decision. In these intimate last moments between the two characters, Jin makes one honorable decision for his Uncle before fully becoming the Ghost. In killing Lord Shimura, Sakai ends his relationship with his father figure on a bittersweet note. Jin and Shimura end their relationship in an amicable but violent way, and their story comes to a suitable conclusion.

Had Jin continued to disgrace his Uncle and spare him, he would leave him in dishonor. Not only that, but every facet of their relationship has already been explored in this game, and to continue this relationship any further could be considered unnecessary. With his conclusion, the main relationship of the game is given closure, and gives Jin Sakai more room to grow in future games via different relationships. Only time will tell what route Sucker Punch decides to go in a potential sequel as the possible “canon” ending. But for now, it seems the Honorable path is the best path for the lone samurai turned ghost.

