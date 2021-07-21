Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima just received a story trailer for their upcoming expansion, Iki Island. The expansion is expected to be a part of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition.

Senior Writer at Sucker Punch Productions, Patrick Downs, released a statement on the Playstation blog discussing the reception of Ghost of Tsushima and revealing the release date for the Director’s Cut:

It’s been quite a year for the team at Sucker Punch (and for everyone). Last July, we shipped Ghost of Tsushima while working from home. Since then, we’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude by the positive responses we received from players all over the world. One year later, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is set to be released on August 20. We can’t wait to share new stories of Jin Sakai with all of you!

Image via Sucker Punch Productions

The blog post continues with more details of what to expect from the upcoming edition. Iki Island features the protagonist, Jin, exploring new locations and meeting new characters while completing new quests. Downs’ description of the story is as follows:

Jin’s journey begins when he discovers that a mysterious Mongol tribe has gained a foothold on Iki. They are led by a revered shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as “the Eagle.” As both a khatun and a shaman, she is not only a conqueror of nations, but a shepherd of souls. And the danger she presents to Jin and his people is unlike any they have faced.

All the while the conflict revolves around the island of Iki, which Jin must return to and uncover dark, deadly secrets in the face of new threats.

Downs ends the blog post with recognition of the hardships people have faced within the last year and emphasized the importance of telling a story of healing.

With everything that has happened this past year, it’s no accident we also wanted to tell a story of healing… And we felt this would pose a unique and compelling challenge for Jin. We all suffer wounds, from the humblest farmer to the mightiest jito. Wounds from the past that we carry with us. And the thing about a wound is that you can’t fight it, or stealth your way around it. Ghost weapons and samurai techniques won’t help you. A wound can only be healed.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is up for pre-order and will be released on August 20. You can watch the trailer below:

