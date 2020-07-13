‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Launch Trailer Teases the Gorgeous Samurai Epic for PlayStation 4

PlayStation has just released the launch trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 game Ghost of Tsushima. You play as one of the last surviving samurai on the island of Tsushima after a Mongol invasion, and you must adapt your tactics to fight back the hordes and reclaim the land for your people. However, to do this means possibly forsaking the way of the samurai and becoming a fearsome predator known as “the ghost.”

I decided to finally pull the trigger and pre-order this one because while I’m still not 100% sold on the gameplay, the artistry by developer Sucker Punch is too good to be ignored. It looks like they’re really pushing the PlayStation 4 to its limits as we approach the arrival of the PlayStation 5 this holiday season. Even if it ends up having repetitive missions, I’ve discovered that I’m pretty okay with that in my open world games as long as I like the open world I’m traversing. If Ghost of Tsushima is nothing more than “Go here, clear out this village, find this collectible” then at least we’ve got it set in a gorgeous 13th century Japan, and it’s not like there are a lot of games making use of that setting.

Check out the Ghost of Tsushima trailer below. The game arrives on the PlayStation 4 this Friday, July 17th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost of Tsushima: