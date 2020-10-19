‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’: One Thing You Need to Know Before Starting Multiplayer Mode

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima free DLC update Legends arrived just a few days ago, bringing New Game Plus, Multiplayer Modes, and new story content along with it. All signs point to a well-crafted add-on to the main feature, giving players a variety of ways to get back into the game and revisit Jin’s story. There’s New Game+, which allows gamers to start that main story all over again with the added bonus of starting out with your acquired skills and gear, plus the ability to pick up Ghost Flowers for all-new cosmetic options. But it’s the multiplayer modes where Ghost of Tsushima: Legends really ups the stakes.

Perfectly timed to spooky season, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode introduces the supernatural side of Japanese mythology, something that was largely absent in the relatively realistic game. Now, like contemporary titles Nioh and Sekiro, Ghost of Tsushima has a dash of yokai, oni, and the demonic thrown into the mix. These spooky stories are narrated by Gyozen the Storyteller, “the author and gatekeeper of the stories you’ll find in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends”; Gyozen is voiced by Greg Baldwin, the voice actor who stepped in for the late, great Mako for Uncle Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra) and Aku (Samurai Jack). And you’ll have the choice of playing two-player co-op story missions or four-player survival missions against waves of enemies. It’s all great fun. But whatever option you pick, you’ll want to choose you Class wisely. Why? Because you’ll be with it for a while.

In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you don’t play as Jin but rather one of four mythical and legendary Ghosts from the game’s fictional history. (There’s no switching Stances here either, though you can change your weapons in between missions to get different perks and bonuses.) The characters come as Classes–Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, Assassin–each with their own special attacks and skill sets. The game does a decent job of walking you through a tutorial to bring you up to speed, but what it doesn’t do very well is let you know that you’re stuck with whatever Class you choose first. There’s no way to back out, change Class, or even cancel out that option. Once you’re in it, you’re in it.

The only way back is to go forward. You can unlock all four of the Classes through progression. As you level up your chosen character through Survival and Story missions, you’ll be able to not only power up through better and better gear, techniques, and even cosmetic change-ups, you’ll also get the option of adding new Classes into the mix, one at a time. We wish we had known that when we started our multiplayer playthrough; we probably wouldn’t have tried to run with three Assassins and one Samurai…

So the important thing to know here is to pick the Class you’re most comfortable with to start out because you’ll be stuck with it for a while. Some other important things to know include:

Start with two-player story mode to gear up and level up quickly; 15-round Survival missions take a while and are brutal with starter gear.

Keep an eye on Daily challenges; you get rewarded with in-game currency used to buy technique points and re-roll your gear perks.

Be sure to keep some gear in reserve and feel free to change it up if you’re finding a particular story mission too tough for your current build. Even the same Class can benefit from some different gear perks.

That should be enough to get you started. If you want a better break down of the Classes themselves, check out these update notes posted at the PlayStation blog.