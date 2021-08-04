Cut out the story and get straight to hacking and slashing online this fall.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer add-on to Sucker Punch’s hit samurai game, will be getting a standalone release on September 3. The Legends standalone will be available on both PS4 and PS5 for $19.99, according to the PlayStation Blog post announcement.

In addition to the standalone launch, Sucker Punch also announced the addition of a gear mastery progression system, and new game modes, including a mode called Rivals where two teams of two will compete against waves of enemies while earning rewards they can use to sabotage their rival team. Those new features will also launch on September 3.

Prior to the standalone launch, Sucker Punch will also bring new features, cosmetics, a rebalancing of survival mode, and new weekly survival nightmare challenges to Legends, in response to player feedback. That update will launch on the same day as the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, August 20.

Sucker Punch also promised to keep the updates flowing for Legends, pledging to deliver new content every week from September 10 through October 1. That new content will include maps inspired by the forthcoming Iki Island expansion, a more challenging version of the previously released raid, and a new set of online leaderboards.

Any new multiplayer content, aside from certain cosmetics that must be earned in the singleplayer mode of the game, will be available to customers who purchase Legends as a standalone game, according to Sucker Punch.

For players not ready to commit the 20-25 hours it might take to complete the single-player campaign, not to mention the soon to be released Iki Island story expansion, but still want to get in on the gorgeous Samurai slashing fun, the Legends multiplayer standalone might be an enticing and certainly much cheaper option. Either way, Sucker Punch continues expressing its commitment to delivering a steady stream of updates and new content for all versions of their critically adored game. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available on both PS4 and PS5 on September 3.

