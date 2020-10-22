‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ Multiplayer Raid ‘The Tale of Iyo’ Release Date, Details Revealed

Players who excitedly sunk their teeth into Ghost of Tsushima’s new multiplayer mode Legends last week have some more good news to look forward to – the 4-player raid The Tale of Iyo is set to launch next Friday, October 30. The announcement was revealed on Sucker Punch’s official site.

The 3-chapter raid brings the story of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to a close, taking players into the realm of Iyo for the ultimate fight. In true raid fashion, The Tale of Iyo will be the toughest challenge, requiring a full team of 4 players with excellent communication and coordination to overcome. However, matchmaking will not be available for the raid, which means you’ll have to assemble a group of friends (or some hard-hitting randos) beforehand. Developer Sucker Punch recommends that every member of your team have their gear at Ki level 100 at minimum before plunging in, which means that you’ll likely have some grinding to do before you’re raid-ready.

Speaking of grinding, the developers are adding weekly challenges to help you boost your gear. Beginning at 8AM Pacific Time every Friday, a new 2-player Story mission and a 4-player Survival mission will become available with specific weekly modifiers. These missions are set at Nightmare difficulty (the hardest in the game), but you’ll be rewarded with max-level gear if you manage to complete the missions and all of their bonus objectives.

Sucker Punch promises to reveal the exact time the raid will become available closer to the October 30 launch date. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a freaking blast, and the addition of a full-blown raid and weekly missions with promises of top-shelf loot only makes me more eager to dive into more matches. For more video game news, click here to watch the brutal new MK11 Ultimate trailer featuring none other than Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo.