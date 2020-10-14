‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ DLC, Multiplayer, and New Game+ Arrives This Week

Version 1.1 is a free update* for all Ghost of Tsushima players. This update brings the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology, as well as exciting new updates and New Game+ for the single-player campaign. Version 1.1. will be available on October 16, 2020. *Internet and PlayStation®Plus required to download/play Legends Mode. PS Plus is a paid-for ongoing subscription with a recurring fee charged automatically at the frequency chosen by the consumer at purchase until cancelled.

In case you’ve been distracted by ::gestures to all of 2020::, we’re here to remind you that Sucker Punch Productions’ epic original title Ghost of Tsushima gets a free DLC update this Friday, October 16th with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. It’ll bring a bunch of content that fans of the stand-out game have been asking for, namely New Game+, Multiplayer, and additional story and cosmetic options. Even after nabbing that Platinum trophy, I’m looking forward to revisiting Jin’s story all over again.

Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer for Sucker Punch Productions, announced via the PlayStation Blog earlier this year that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends would be “haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action.” An updated post from Bridges goes into more details about this week’s new update. But how do you get the new content?

After you’ve downloaded version 1.1 of Ghost of Tsushima, you can visit the PlayStation Store from your PS4 to download a free unlock for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which will allow you to play. Keep in mind that an internet connection and an active PlayStation Plus subscription will be required to play with other players.

Here’s what players can expect to find:

An exclusively cooperative gameplay experience with friends or via online matchmaking, played in groups of 2-4 players.

Each player can choose from one of four different character classes with unique advantages and abilities: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Be sure to visit the PlayStation blog post for a great breakdown on each class!

Two-Player: A series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.

Four-Player: Take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.

Also for four players, a Raid will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.

Gyozen the Storyteller, “the author and gatekeeper of the stories you’ll find in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends” will “be happy to share one of his transportative stories about the “Ghosts.” You’ll have to talk to Gyozen to get access to the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends lobby, or go there directly from the title menu, pause menu, or by accepting a PSN invitation from a friend

New Game+ starts in the open world shortly after Jin’s initial confrontation with the Khan. You keep your Techniques, Gear, and Vanity items obtained in your previous playthrough; difficulty will be increased to provide a new challenge (but you can still adjust it down in the menu). A brand new New Game+ horse, featuring “a vibrant red mane and unique saddle”, will be available, along with “new, extremely powerful Charms available that can help Jin unleash devastating attacks and may change the way you play. You’ll also be able to unlock an additional upgrade for your sword, bow, and armor.”

New Trophies for playing Ghost of Tsushima on New Game+ appear in a separate section of your Trophy list; these do not count toward Ghost of Tsushima’s Platinum Trophy.

New Game+ Ghost Flowers and Ghost Flower Merchant: “This new type of flower can only be earned in New Game+, and is accepted by a mysterious new merchant that you’ll find in Ariake. If you complete a Tale or activity and already have the reward, you’ll earn Ghost Flowers in its place, so even if you’ve completed JIn’s journey before, it’s still exciting to explore Tsushima once again to collect as many Ghost Flowers as you can. You can exchange these flowers for new armor dyes and other vanity gear only found in New Game+, featuring much more elaborate designs than those found in your first playthrough. The merchant will also offer an array of powerful new Charms intended to create new combat experiences, empower existing playstyles, and allow you to customize your experience for even greater challenges!”

Perhaps my favorite new addition to the game: Quick-change Armor Loadouts! “Once you’ve installed version 1.1, you’ll now find the option to enable Armor Loadouts, which allow you to assign all Charms and vanity items to each armor set to quickly swap between loadouts to match your playstyle and roleplaying preferences.”

All that and more arrives this Friday, October 16th in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends!