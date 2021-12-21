Last March, it was announced that a movie based on the award-winning video game from 2020, Ghost of Tsushima, would be getting adapted into a movie being helmed by director Chad Stahelski. Now Stahelski has given fans an update on the film.

On the red carpet for The Matrix: Resurrections, Stahelski gave an interview to IGN, where he addressed the trend of video game adaptations disappointing fans. He said:

"We just want to do it right. You know how video game adaptions can go. So we're taking our time and doing it right. We're working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what's great about it."

In Ghost of Tsushima, gamers play as Jin Sakai, a Samurai warrior, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan.

Stahelski got his start as a stunt man working on a number of action films, even serving as Keanu Reeves’s stunt double on The Matrix. He also served as a fight choreographer on films like 300. Recently, he has begun to direct action films, having directed all four John Wick movies and being attached to direct the Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill.

With such an extensive background in action, fans of the video game were excited to see Stahelski’s name attached to the movie adaptation. But not much news has been released about the project until now.

Stahelski also gave some insight into where the film is in production, saying that they are still working on the script but fans of the game "would be very happy with what we're working on."

No release date or cast has been announced yet for the film, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this upcoming title.

