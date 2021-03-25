Chad Stahelski became one of the most in-demand names in ass-kicking thanks to the John Wick franchise and now the stuntman-turned-filmmaker is turning his attention to a major video game adaptation. Deadline reports that Sony and Playstation Productions are teaming on a Ghost of Tsushima film, directed by Stahelski and based on Sucker Punch Productions' 2020 Game of the Year nominee.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

RELATED: 'Ghost of Tsushima 2': Here's What Sucker Punch's Samurai Sequel Could Look Like

Debuting last year to critical acclaim, Ghost of Tsushima drops the player into a vast open-world map where they play as Jin Sakai, a samurai sworn to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. The game was a massive hit for the PS4, hitting the 2.4 million units mark in its first three days. At the 2020 Game Awards, Ghost of Tsushima was a top contender, nominated for Best Game, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji in the role of Jin Sakai. In his review, Collider Games editor Dave Trumbore called Ghost an "epic, cinematic samurai experience like no other" that is heavily indebted to the films of Akira Kurosawa. A feature-length adaptation is, in other words, a no-brainer.

Stahelski is currently gearing up to shoot John Wick 4, which will bring back Keanu Reeves as the title assassin. After years doing stunt work, Stahelski moved behind the camera to co-direct the first John Wick film with David Leitch and solo directing the following sequels.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘5’ Are Not Filming Back-to-Back; Plus Where and When ‘Wick 4’ Is Shooting

Share Share Tweet Email

Ron Livingston Replacing Billy Crudup as Henry Allen in ‘The Flash’ Movie The film will mark Ron Livingston's first role in a superhero film.

Read Next