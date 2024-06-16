While the 2010s were defined by their comic book adaptations, the 2020s looks to be inspired by the incredible video games of the previous console generation. From Sonic the Hedgehog to HBO’s The Last of Us, video games have taken over both the big and small screen.

PlayStation has several projects based on their video game IP in the works, from God of War to Horizon: Zero Dawn. We’ll be looking at one of their newer franchises headed to the big screen. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ghost of Tsushima movie.

7 What Is 'Ghost of Tsushima' About?

Based on the Sucker Punch video game of the same name, Ghost of Tsushima is a samurai story that follows a man named Jin who must disown his honor to save his home and family. Read PlayStation’s official synopsis of the video game below:

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima does not have a release date. The movie has not started filming, so we’ll have to wait a while before we know when it’s ready to hit theaters.

5 Who Is Making 'Ghost of Tsushima'?

John Wick director Chad Stahelski will bring the world of Ghost of Tsushima to life. Head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, praised Stahelski, saying:

We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.

4 Does 'Ghost of Tsushima' Have a Cast?

There have been no official casting announcements for Ghost of Tsushima. Rumors suggest that Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) is in talks for a role in the film, but there is no official word just yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more information as it comes.

3 Will 'Ghost of Tsushima' Be in Japanese?

In a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Stahelski revealed that the film will be in Japanese, honoring the location and time period where the film is set:

Honestly, it's probably the same things that would scare the shit out of most people. It's a fantasy period piece. It's done with reverence to Akira Kurosawa, who's probably in the top five biggest influences of my life as far as film goes. It's a chance to push technology and people in a story that's timeless. It's your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It's all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you'd love in a story…

Stahelski went on to say:

So, I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It's character-driven. It's got an opportunity for great action, great looks. And honestly, we'd to try to do it all in character. Meaning it's a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that. I've been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language but someone else's and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.

2 The Challenges of Adapting 'Ghost of Tsushima'

While North American audiences are more accepting of non-English films, Stahelski is still aware of how difficult it can be for a Japanese-language film to find mass appeal. He said to Collider:

No one is going to give me $200 million to do a technology-push movie without speaking English. I get it. So, I have to be clever and I have to figure out what's fiduciarily responsible to the property, to the studio and still get what I want out of it and still make it something epic. Again, big challenge, man. And we're entering two a time where I think that's, I'm like you, man. I'll read subtitles all day. And I think America in general, or at least the Western audiences in general are getting more and more used to that because of the influence of Netflix and streamers and stuff, where we get so much more of a world content.

Stahelski added:

Will they show up in the theaters for that? I'm banking on yes, if everything else is there. I think it could hurt me or hurt the property if you're failing a little less in each, visually it's not great, the action is okay, the story is not clear. Look, if I nail all the other bits, I think I can inspire you enough to get in the car and go to the theater.

1 Is the Script Finished for 'Ghost of Tsushima'?

In an interview with ScreenRant, Stahelski revealed that the script for Ghost of Tsushima is finished, saying:

We have a script, we're very close to getting our s--t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time.

Stahelski touched on the pressures of living up to fan expectations, especially after several poor video game adaptations:

"We just want to do it right. You know how video game adaptions can go. So we're taking our time and doing it right. We're working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what's great about it."

Where Can I Play the 'Ghost of Tsushima' Video Game?

If you can’t wait for the film and want to experience Ghost of Tsushima's incredible journey firsthand, you can play the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

If you don’t own a PlayStation, you’re in luck. Earlier this year, Sony released the game for PC on Steam. Make sure your specs meet the game’s requirements and dive right in.

