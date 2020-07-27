‘Ghost of Tsushima’: New Patch Adds Lethal Difficulty to Crush Your Samurai Spirit

Ghost of Tsushima delivered plenty of flexibility in terms of playstyle and difficulty settings for gamers around the globe with its initial launch, but now, Sucker Punch Productions is stepping things up to a whole new level. With a new patch today, the PS4 exclusive samurai story is getting two new difficulty modes: Lethal and Low Intensity.

“Lethal” looks to be a full-on difficulty mode while “Low Intensity” is an option in the accessibility menu. These changes comes in addition to some other bug fixes and Quality of Life updates. Check out the patch notes below, courtesy of Sucker Punch Productions: