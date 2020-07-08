‘Ghost of Tsushima’: Let the Wind Guide You, Directly to the Pre-Order Button

Time is running out to make sure you can get your hands on Ghost of Tsushima when it launches Friday, July 17th. Unfortunately, while the Sucker Punch Productions game did offer some truly spectacular special editions, those are mostly sold out. You can definitely keep an eye out for those collector’s items on the aftermarket as soon as the game releases, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get some good bonus items with a pre-order of a launch-day title.

The PS4 exclusive obviously still has its Digital Deluxe Edition available to pre-order, along with the Launch Edition and Standard Edition; we’ll break the bonus items down for you below. And if you’re reading this and wondering what all the fuss is about, the fact that the Special and Collector’s Editions have sold out should clue you into the fact that Ghost of Tsushima is shaping up to be a pretty popular game. Here’s what gamers are gearing up for:

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures: In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

The Rise of the Ghost: In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs.

Mud, Blood, and Steel: Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.

Watch the video for a tease as to the adventure that awaits you in Ghost of Tsushima, and be sure to head to the game’s official page for much more:

Standard Edition

Digital Pre-order Details:

Pre-order and receive a bonus after checking out:

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA JIN DYNAMIC THEME

Pre-order to get the following digital content:

Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack

Jin PS4 dynamic theme

Jin avatar for PS4

Launch Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Digital Mini Soundtrack*

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Dynamic Theme*

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Avatar*

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition Includes:

*Provided by voucher within package. Voucher expires 12/31/2023. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation Network required to redeem voucher.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Pre-order Details:

Pre-order and receive a bonus after checking out:

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA JIN DYNAMIC THEME

Pre-order to get the following digital content:

Mini soundtrack

Jin PS4 dynamic theme

Jin avatar for PS4

The Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following content:

• Game

• 1 Technique Point*

• Charm of Hachiman’s Favor*

• Hero of Tsushima Skin Set*: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle

• Digital Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

• Director’s Commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

• Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme

*In-game items unlocked via story progression.

Special Edition (Sold Out)

Ghost of Tsushima Digital Mini Soundtrack**

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Dynamic Theme**

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Avatar**

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima and receive:

Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition Includes:

Game

SteelBook Case

1 Technique Point*

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor*

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set*: Golden Mask, Sword Kit

Digital Mini Art Book by Dark Horse*

Director’s Commentary*: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

*Provided by voucher within package. Voucher expires 12/31/2023. In-game items unlocked via story progression. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation™Network required to redeem voucher.

**Pre-order bonus code will be emailed within 3 business days after your order ships. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation Network required to redeem voucher. Must redeem by 12/31/2023.

Collector’s Edition (Sold Out)

Pre-order Ghost of Tsushima and receive:

Ghost of Tsushima Digital Mini Soundtrack**

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Dynamic Theme**

Ghost of Tsushima Jin Avatar**

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition Includes:

Game

Sakai Mask with Stand

Cloth Map

Sashimono (War Banner)

Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)

SteelBook Case

48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

1 Technique Point*

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor*

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set*: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle

Director’s Commentary*: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme*

*Provided by voucher within package. Voucher expires 12/31/2023. In-game items unlocked via story progression. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation™Network required to redeem voucher.

**Pre-order bonus code will be emailed within 3 business days after your order ships. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation Network required to redeem voucher. Must redeem by 12/31/2023.