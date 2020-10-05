‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Is Adding Multiplayer So You Can Play with 4 (But Not 7) Samurai

The PS4 action adventure game Ghost of Tsushima is getting a free update later this month that will add multiplayer content for groups of up to four players, plus some quality-of-life changes to the core single player experience. The release date for the highly-anticipated multiplayer mode, titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, was revealed earlier today in a trailer and a detailed breakdown on the official PlayStation blog.

Legends will allow you to participate in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as Raid content that will be released some time after the update goes live. When you launch a multiplayer session, you’ll get to select between four different character classes depending on your preferred playstyle – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin. In addition to the multiplayer content, the update will add a much-anticipated New Game+, allowing players to begin a new playthrough with all of their upgrades and equipment unlocked. This is great news for people who have already completed the single player game and have thoroughly combed the map for all of the game’s secrets. Additionally, New Game+ rewards you with a special horse and saddle, as well as new dyes and vanity gear that can only be found in a New Game+ playthrough.

If you haven’t played Ghost of Tsushima yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a cross between a samurai epic and Assassin’s Creed, with a gorgeous open world to explore and satisfying swordplay that rewards skillful execution. The action is extremely fun, but I’ll also regularly catch myself just admiring the scenery and the game’s soothing musical score. Check out the update when it goes live October 16 and click here to read Collider’s review of the base game.