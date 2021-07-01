Ghost of Tsushima will be receiving a long-awaited upgrade on the PlayStation 5 with the “Director’s Cut," a paid extended version of the award-winning original game. In addition to major technical improvements, PlayStation announced players will experience all-new content in an upcoming story expansion.

The official announcement trailer debuts the first look at PS5 gameplay footage (in 4K we might add), including some jaw-dropping graphical improvements and a sneak peek at brand new content. For those who don't already own the game, Director's Cut will release late August for $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PlayStation 4. However, if you've been grinding the game since launch like many of us, PS4 owners will only have to drop $19.99 to receive the Director's Cut, or $29.99 if they plan to play on the next-gen console. Both versions of the Director's Cut will include the new story content, but PS5 owners will be able to play with haptic feedback and improved framerate (around 60fps), among other technical enhancements.

The captivating world of Tsushima will receive an expansion that introduces a completely new area to explore for players: the neighboring island of Iki. Moreover, a new chapter in Jin's storyline will continue his journey as the Ghost of Tsushima. In the story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past. The expansion will include new characters, armor sets, techniques, enemy types, and much more.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will arrive on both the PS4 and PS5 on August 20. Check out the announcement trailer below.

