‘Ghost of Tsushima’: Here’s When the Game Comes Out and the First Reviews Go Live
It’s almost July, and that means Ghost of Tsushima‘s release is right around the corner. But what we can confirm for you today is not just the release date for the upcoming open-world action/adventure game from Sucker Punch Productions (Sly Cooper, Infamous), but also the day and time you can read the first reviews, ours included.
First reviews will go live July 14, 2020 @ 7:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT, just a few days before the official launch on July 17th. We’ll have our review up for you to get our take on the highly anticipated game — we’re absolutely dying to share those impressions with you — but while a bunch of questions about the game remain unanswered, we have one big one for you: Will you play the game with all its gorgeous colors on display, or will you opt for the “Samurai Cinema / Kurosawa” mode, with its black-and-white color scheme and grainy film filter? Let us know!
Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost of Tsushima:
In the year 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes and move beyond your traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.
You can watch an extended look at the gameplay through a recent State of Play video here, followed by the story trailer:
Tune in for an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 17th July.
Featuring around 18 minutes of new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more.
There won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic.
Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity
With Tsushima on the brink of destruction, Jin Sakai must sacrifice everything to defeat the ruthless Mongol invaders and protect what’s left of his home and people. As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he is forced to set aside samurai traditions and become a new kind of warrior.
