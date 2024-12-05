With the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly expanding, there's no doubt that the infamous Ghost Rider will be making his way to the big screen sometime soon. While the character made an appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the show is now considered non-canon, meaning there has yet to be a canonical Ghost Rider in the MCU.

As usually happens with comic book characters, there are multiple iterations of Ghost Rider across the pages of the Marvel Universe, making a large doorway of opportunity for Marvel Studios to pull from when bringing him to life. Whether it be Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, Danny Ketch or any of the various others, Marvel has many options to pick from for the flame-headed biker hero. These actors would be perfect to play Ghost Rider, bringing their distinctive style and charisma into the MCU.

10 Nicolas Cage

Known for: 'Ghost Rider' (2007)

With how prominent the multiverse has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, there's a very good chance that Nicolas Cage will return to the big screen and reprise his role as Johnny Blaze from 2007's Ghost Rider. There's a lot of potential in bringing him back through the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, enough to keep him around the Sacred Timeline.

Cage has made it clear he still loves doing superhero projects with his deep involvement in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man Noir series. Thus, it's not hard to believe that he would be interested in coming back and reprising his role, especially given the fact that a cult following has grown since the film's release.

9 Keanu Reeves

Known for: 'John Wick' (2014)

If one thing is clear, it's that the entire world absolutely loves Keanu Reeves. With plenty of enthusiasm for his portrayal of Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and involvement in the next project in the John Wick universe, Ballerina, it's clear that people want more Reeves. Not to mention, fans have been practically begging Marvel Studios to get him in a project already.

Reeves has been a fan cast for the character for quite some time now, and there's a good reason for that. Keanu Reeves would be perfect for the role of Johnny Blaze and would capture the spirit and heart of the character exquisitely. Reeves is also not a stranger to action movies. The actor's star factor and the built-in hype of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would result in a Ghost Rider project that people flock to upon release.

8 Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Known for: 'The Walking Dead' (2010)

If there's anyone who knows how to play a gruff biker-like role, it's Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Best known for playing the vicious and complicated Negan in The Walking Dead, he has proven himself to be able to play a role like Ghost Rider. Indeed, Negan's complex character arc in the hit AMC series equips the actor with the tools necessary to play a role like Johnny Blaze.

He also holds a general and subtle bravado about himself, but in a way where he's not trying too hard. This unique trait would fit the aesthetic that Johnny Blaze brings to his stories and would give a great dynamic to pair alongside other MCU superheroes like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Morgan didn't get his shot at Batman, so why not give him a shot at Ghost Rider?

7 Aaron Paul

Known for: 'Breaking Bad' (2008)

During his tenure on Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman, an incredibly complex character with a wide emotional range. This kind of role can fit the description of Ghost Rider, as well. A three-time Emmy winner, Paul can more than carry a solo movie, as shown by his ability to hold up entire episodes of Breaking Bad plus a spin-off movie, El Camino.

If one knows of Ghost Rider in the comics, it's clear that Aaron Paul also looks close to Johnny Blaze's character features. He's also at the prime age to play the character currently and could stay in the role for a while longer. With the amount of experience he has in the industry, plus his time playing characters similar to Blaze, this Breaking Bad actor is a surefire choice.

6 Jensen Ackles

Known for: 'The Boys' (2019-Present)

Jensen Ackles is a top choice for many, and for very good reason. The actor showed he could be a smart yet mischievous hero with his role on Supernatural and showed off his ability to play a more ruthless and to-the-point anti-hero through his role as Soldier Boy in The Boys. Combining these two factors, it's clear why Ackles is such a popular pick for many.

Not to mention, Ackles' voice is perfect for a role like Ghost Rider. His deep, gruff, and intimidating voice (especially with how he delivers his lines as Soldier Boy) is exactly what is needed to bring the vibe and sound of the Spirit of Vengeance to life. After all, Ghost Rider is an intimidating character, and the likes of Jensen Ackles can bring that quality to life effortlessly.

5 Tyler Posey

Known for: 'Teen Wolf' (2011)

Johnny Blaze is not the only Ghost Rider from the pages of the Marvel Comics universe; there's also Robbie Reyes, a mechanic hailing from Los Angeles, California. What sets Robbie apart from Johnny is that he doesn't typically ride a fiery motorcycle but a flaming muscle car. If Marvel Studios is looking to bring Robbie Reyes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tyler Posey would be a great choice to bring him to life.

Known for his role as the protagonist of Teen Wolf, Posey is no stranger to holding up a franchise on his shoulders. He also has the looks and spirit needed to pull off the younger Ghost Rider and the charm to portray his eccentric personality. Not to mention, Robbie driving a muscle car on fire into battle with the Avengers would be an amazing sight to see.