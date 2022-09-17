HasLab needs 9,000 backers for Robbie Reyes and the Engine of Vengence by Halloween to bring this figure to life.

Johnny Blaze/Carter Slade/Danny Ketch/Robbie Reyes might not yet have a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we could be getting a figure if HasLab's latest campaign is successful! Needing 9,000 backers to get it up and going, the figure is perfect for the fan in us all. Ghost Rider has had quite the live-action history, from Johnny Blaze in action with the Nicolas Cage movies to Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and there's still a chance for him to come back in the MCU.

Until then, we can all back this beautiful figure and live out our Ghost Rider fantasies. The figure includes a beautiful design of Ghost Rider along with a fiery car. The scale car design measures "approximately 18.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall" and also includes "20 LEDs for scorching Hellfire light-up effects in tires, engine, grill, tailpipes, and driver's seat headrest" — it requires 3 AA batteries, which are not included. There are also 6 flame trail pieces along with 2 Brimstone Risers and interchangeable tires to make this display something you'd be proud to show off!

The Marvel Legends HasLab Engine of Vengeance figure is $349.99 and includes an "exclusive Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider 6-inch scale figure with comic-inspired accessories, including real metal chain." Yes, he's perfect, one you won't want to miss!

At the time this article was written the campaign has over 3,300 backers, meaning the figure is over a third of the way to being fully funded. The campaign ends on October 31, 2022, and if it's fully funded orders will start shipping in the fall of 2023. You can back the project on HasbroPulse's website and check out the images down below.

