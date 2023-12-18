The Big Picture Funko's new Ghost Rider collectible figure at Target is a must-have for Marvel fans this holiday season.

The figure features the classic Ghost Rider look with a flaming skull and Johnny's leather biker jacket.

Despite the absence of Ghost Rider on-screen in recent years, there is hope for his return in the MCU alongside other supernatural characters.

As the official start of winter nears and the weather outside turns frightful, Funko is delivering a new collectible that will warm up any Marvel fans this holiday season. Ghost Rider, the biker from hell with a flaming skull and a hunger for vengeance, is manifesting as the next Marvel Selects figure at Target and Collider can offer an exclusive look at his new Pop! Comic Cover figure. It depicts Johnny Blaze as he lights up the cover of The Original Ghost Rider #1 with his head and hands burning hot.

The figure offers the classic Ghost Rider look, featuring not only the flaming skeletal visage but also Johnny's leather biker jacket. This depiction of Blaze is particularly wrathful as flames rise around the figure, and he gives a menacing expression. The art itself - done by Mark Texeira and Jimmy Palmiotti - pops in the background with the sharp blue, orange, and white of the rider contrasting well with the black backdrop. A bit of history is shown on the cover, too, with the Marvel 30th anniversary label for The Amazing Spider-Man adorning the bottom right. As per usual, the figure, which stands at 4.4 inches tall, is contained in a protective case standing at 7 inches wide, 10.75 inches tall, and 3.25 inches deep.

Debuting in 1992, The Original Ghost Rider is a re-release of the comic that started it all for Johnny Blaze, albeit with the fiery new cover art. The issue depicts his tragic backstory as he loses his father, adoptive mother, and adoptive father in deadly motorcycle accidents and becomes the rider after his deal with Mephisto in an attempt to save the latter. Bonded with the demonic entity Zarathos, he would be forced to brutally punish the wicked on Earth with his hellish new powers. Throughout many storylines that would put him up against other supernatural foes and see him struggle to keep control of his own body, Blaze would constantly find ways to use his curse for good and aid the innocent, forging him into the complicated superhero fans know and love today.

Ghost Rider Has Long Been Absent From the Big Screen

Despite the popularity of Johnny Blaze and Ghost Rider in general, bringing him back from the dead on-screen has proven challenging. His television appearances have been barely limited and the most recent attempt to give him a show, Hulu's ill-fated spinoff of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that would've followed Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes as the Rider, died with the absorption of Marvel Television by Marvel Studios. On the big screen, the Rider drought has been far more prevalent. Not since 2011 when the Nicolas Cage-led sequel film Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance hit theaters has the character graced a feature-length production. It doesn't help that the quality of Cage's two films as Johnny Blaze was debatable at best.

There's hope that the MCU may eventually provide some relief by introducing the Rider into the fold. Talks have swirled in the past about Barbie star Ryan Gosling and The Walking Dead fan favorite Norman Reedus as potentially perfect Blazes for the new era of Marvel films and television, but nothing is happening yet. Adding the Rider in any form would almost certainly be welcome as another dip into the supernatural alongside the beloved Moon Knight, Werewolf By Night, and the upcoming Blade movie.

While his fate on screen is still in limbo, you can summon the Ghost Rider Pop! Comic Cover figure to your collection from your local Target or the official Marvel Selects page for $29.99. Get an exclusive look at the fiery new figure in the gallery above. Ghost Rider is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

