November is going to be a great time for Nicolas Cage fans, especially if they're into his superhero content. It was confirmed that both of Cage's Ghost Rider films will be making their way to Hulu next month. This Marvel sequel marked the slow, yet hopeful start of Cage's superhero movie career, which led to other opportunities even if the franchise stalled.

The first Ghost Rider feature, simply titled Ghost Rider, was released in 2007, and it generated over $228 million at the box office. However, it was not well received by fans and critics alike, receiving a low critics score of 27% and an average audience score of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2011, its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, didn't gain better results. It earned less at the worldwide box office, only $132 million, and gained a low critics score of 19% and a low average audience score of 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. Both films are currently available to stream on Apple TV and will enter Hulu on November 1.

Both Ghost Rider films starred Cage as Johnny Blaze (aka, Ghost Rider), a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and became the demon lord's servant at night. Other big names featured in this movie franchise include Eva Mendes, Wes Bently, Sam Elliott, Johnny Whitworth, Fergus Riordan, Ciarán Hinds, Peter Fonda, and Idris Elba. It was previously reported that Ghost Rider was supposed to get a third installment, but Cage revealed that if a third movie were to be made, he wouldn't be in it.

Will Ghost Rider Enter the MCU?

Ever since The Walt Disney Company purchased Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox, there was speculation that more superheroes in Marvel Comics would enter the MCU. ScreenRant reported that the film rights for Ghost Rider returned to Marvel Studios in 2013, but there were no plans to bring him back to the big screen at the time.

In 2016, the character of Ghost Rider appeared in the television series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., played by Gabriel Luna. He was introduced in Season 4, as part of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ghost Rider story arc, which lasted for eight episodes. Following his television appearance, there hasn't been any news about if Ghost Rider will return once more, either as a solo project or as a cameo character in a future project.

Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance will enter Hulu on November 1, 2024. In the meantime, they are both available to stream on Apple TV.