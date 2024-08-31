Hulu is inviting its subscribers to gather ‘round on the first day of September and welcome the spooky season with an old classic. While your eyes may turn to other horror features arriving on the streamer, John Irvin’s 1981 feature Ghost Story deserves your attention, especially if it’s for the first time. Despite the movie’s troublingly poor 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, the star-studded call sheet makes this one reason enough to add to your queue. Starring Fred Astaire (yes, that Fred Astaire) as you’ve never seen him before, the eerie feature combines a whodunit mystery with a supernatural haunting.

Set in New England, where all spooky hauntings take place, Ghost Story is based on Peter Straub’s 1979 novel of the same name. Told through present day recountings and flashbacks, the movie follows one son’s (Craig Wasson) quest to prove that his father didn’t commit suicide but that something more sinister led to his demise. Seeking the help of his father’s friends, the young man pushes them to relive the past in hopes of appeasing a spirit and allowing the deceased to rest in peace.

Not only did Ghost Story pull Astaire away from his usual lighter-leaning projects, but it would also serve as the final movie of the performer’s career. It was also the last title for Douglas Fairbanks Jr. (The Prisoner of Zenda) and was one of Melvyn Douglas’ posthumous releases. Joining the largely male-driven boys club of Hollywood’s who’s who was Alice Krige (Sleepwalkers), who appeared as the entity stalking the leading players.

John Irvin’s Swing At Horror

Close

Ghost Story served as Irvin’s sophomore feature-length production, following his Christopher Walken-led debut, The Dogs of War. For the rest of his career, the filmmaker largely veered away from horror, instead bringing audiences plenty of action-packed and romance-driven features. Largely working with some of the biggest names in the biz over the last few decades, Irvin’s films have featured the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Swayze, Donald Sutherland, Uma Thurman, Mia Farrow, and Mena Suvari.

Even though Ghost Story didn’t quite come out swinging at the box office or with critics, the movie is an ode to the practical effects of Hollywood’s past, which have now just begun to see a resurgence. It gave us some very unique performances by actors who otherwise may have not crossed into the horror game and will undoubtedly be the perfect welcome from one season to another when you stream it on Hulu beginning on September 1.