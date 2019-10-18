Jason Reitman Posts Wrap Photo from the Set of ‘Ghostbusters 2020’

0

Sometimes you gotta keep the business of busting ghosts in the family. Jason Reitman (Tully, Thank You for Smoking) co-wrote and directed the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020, a more direct sequel to the original two directed by his father, Ivan Reitman. And thanks to a smiling, very cute picture he posted on his Instagram, we now know that principal photography is complete.

Alongside returning cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, Reitman’s new Ghostbusters boasts a generation-spanning cast of Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home), Celeste O’Connor (Irreplaceable You), newcomer Logan Kim, and adults Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming). The film, which largely ignores the continuity of Paul Feig‘s 2016 Ghostbusters, began shooting in Canada on July 12 under the working title Rust City. Side note: if Reitman isn’t planning on using Rust City in any other capacity, we’d love to turn that into an acclaimed HBO miniseries about, like, the fall of the automotive industry or something. Thanks!

Since the hotly anticipated project was announced, core details have been few and far between. We’ve seen a tantalizing teaser poster promising that we’ll “know who to call.” We’ve seen a first look at the core family (Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard) at the center of the film. And Reitman has told Entertainment Weekly that he “always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.” While we still don’t know specifically what Reitman thinks “all the other fans” want to see in a new Ghostbusters flick, we can at least add one more piece of concrete info to the Ghostbusters 2020 pile: They’ve done filming. Up next? They ain’t afraid of no post… production.

Check out the wrap photo below. And check out our behind-the-scenes look at the Ghostbusters Universal Horror Nights maze.