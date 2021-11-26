Ghostbusters fans have gotten spoiled in recent years. Over five years, devotees to this franchise have received two new installments in the form of a 2016 remake and a sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. While that’s a far cry from the multiple films the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivers each year, Ghostbusters is still keeping itself fresh in moviegoers’ minds with new installments. Plus, a pair of motion pictures over five years is a substantial improvement compared to how long people had to wait for a third Ghostbusters motion picture.

Long before this franchise was capable of producing multiple blockbusters within five years, the original version of Ghostbusters 3 was stuck in limbo for decades. During this lengthy period, various incarnations of Ghostbusters 3 came, went, came back again, and then vanished into the ether. These assorted iterations of this sequel reflect just how difficult it can be to make any movie, even ones that seem like surefire winners.

To understand why a third Ghostbusters was such a contentious project, one must first realize the drastically different blockbuster landscape that the original Ghostbusters movies were produced in. Today, big productions like the Harry Potter or Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are driven by adherence to larger stories and producers rather than the demands of the cast. The actors aren’t expendable objects, but they also don’t have as much creative say in the projects they inhabit. They sign multi-movie contracts and then show up to fulfill their obligations; sometimes, as Anthony Mackie can attest, without even knowing what movie they’re filming for.

By contrast, the original Ghostbusters features were made in an era where movie stars were kings. The demands of Ghostbusters leading men Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson​​​​​​, and especially Bill Murray could make or break a prospective Ghostbusters 3. There was no multi-movie contract guaranteeing these performers would show up again. This meant the pressure was on to deliver something good with a script for this installment, especially since Ghostbusters II was perceived by fans and the people behind these movies as less than stellar.

Thus, in the 1990s, Aykroyd produced the first stab at a third Ghostbusters installment, Ghostbusters: Hellbent. Where do you go after your group of paranormal fighters save New York City twice? Naturally, you send them straight to Hell. Taking place in Manhellton (get it?), this screenplay would’ve seen Satan himself serving as the antagonist of the piece. It was a bold vision for the franchise that at least would’ve offered something distinctly different from its predecessors. Plus, the comedic opportunities in reimagining the Big Apple as Hell are limitless; ditto the chances for cool visual design choices when it came to imagining a Ghostbusters version of Satan’s domicile.

In 1999, on the tenth anniversary of Ghostbusters II, Aykroyd and Ramis talked about this version to Entertainment Weekly. Aykroyd remarked that the biggest problem with getting the project off the ground was Bill Murray. His inability to commit to a sequel was a massive problem, while other creative participants in the original Ghostbusters films, like director Ivan Reitman, were similarly waffling on participating in another round of busting. Though the initial installments were as popular as ever, it was clear Ghostbusters 3 was no closer to becoming a reality on this mortal coil.

Years went by and few substantial updates emerged on Ghostbusters 3. Finally, in 2005, Ramis revealed in an interview that there was still interest in doing Hellbent. However, he had proposed a way of doing it in a more grounded fashion, in keeping with the aesthetic of the original features. In his vision, Hell would exist on Earth; it just would only be observable in short bursts of time. Ramis also remarked that he had an eagerness for Ben Stiller, a red hot actor after his hit comedy Meet the Fockers, to grab a proton pack and join the Ghostbusters. Though Ramis’s comments indicated Ghostbusters 3 wasn’t dead, it was far from an official green light on the beleaguered sequel.

Finally, in September 2008, Ghostbusters 3 got a jolt of life when screenwriters Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg were hired to pen a brand new screenplay for the project. Suddenly, more positive developments began to emerge on the film, including Reitman announcing that he’d return as a director as well as a proposed 2012 release date. However, a major problem persisted in the form of Murray’s disinterest in the project. His apparent apathy to Ghostbusters 3 was so strong that Dan Aykroyd floated the idea in 2012 of the project just recasting the part of Peter Venkman. One can only wonder what actor would’ve dared to take on the role in that version of Ghostbusters 3.

In 2012, the year this film was supposed to debut, Ghostbusters 3 went back to the drawing board, with future Holmes & Watson director Etan Coen signing on to pen a screenplay for the film. Though plans were in place to develop a new story for the project, this incarnation of Ghostbusters 3 was following in the footsteps of other aborted versions of the production, including Hellbent, by framing the film as a torch-passing exercise. With more than two decades having passed since Ghostbusters II, it was clearer than ever that it was time for fresh blood to inhabit the role of the franchise’s protagonists. The script kept moving forward with hopes of finally getting cameras rolling shortly.

However, the tragic passing of Harold Ramis in February 2014 put the project on pause. The original screenplay had featured Ramis’s Egon Spengler in a notable capacity. The film had to be rewritten to accommodate his absence as well as to figure out what a Ghostbusters movie with no creative influence from Ramis would even look like. Shortly after this tragedy, Ivan Reitman stepped down from the director’s chair, which inspired a hunt for a new filmmaker to helm this new Ghostbusters feature.

By the end of summer 2014, Paul Feig was hired to direct a new project that would serve as a reboot rather than a sequel to the original Ghostbusters mythology. With the benefit of hindsight, one can’t help but wonder if the loss of Ramis and the departure of Reitman made the idea of a reboot more appetizing to everyone involved. Just trying to do another Ghostbusters movie without these key creative ingredients sounded like a daunting prospect. Rather than worry about recapturing that lightning in a bottle again, a reboot could focus on being its own thing.

With that, the focus of the Ghostbusters franchise turned to a new generation of comics remaking the property. The end result was a film that scored solid marks from critics but wasn’t quite profitable enough given its $144 million budget. With a sequel to the 2016 Ghostbusters no longer on the table, the focus shifted back to Ghostbusters 3, which finally got announced at the start of 2019 as Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

With a third Ghostbusters finally a reality, it’s intriguing to observe how different Afterlife is from the various proposed incarnations of Ghostbusters 3. While this installment in the franchise was always meant to be about handing over the Proton Packs to younger characters, there have been drastically different frameworks for such a storyline in the past. For example, no Hellish versions of Manhattan are found in Afterlife’s screenplay. This is understandable primarily since the most famous of these conceived follow-ups, Hellbent, had many of its plot details repurposed for the 2009 project Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

The history of Ghostbusters 3 also depicts a shifting sequel that’s constantly been influenced by surrounding pop culture rather than entirely interested in blazing its unique trails. The popularity of Ben Stiller in the early 2000s, for example, influenced an idea of who should be the most prominent new Ghostbuster. Meanwhile, the end results of all these efforts, Afterlife, evoked everything from Stranger Things to other legacy sequels like Creed.

Perhaps this is, above all else, why Ghostbusters 3 took so long to come to fruition. Its existence was more fueled by a desire to fit a familiar brand name into trendy pop culture norms rather than there being excitement over a new storyline in this universe. On a more positive note, though, looking over the history of this project does also make it clear what dedication and passion folks like Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis had for this series. No matter the behind-the-scenes struggles, they were constantly ready to answer the call and try and turn Ghostbusters 3 into a reality.

